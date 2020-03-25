Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. Tonia McLellan, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $1,747.29.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Clint Moore, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $915.69.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Joyce M. Nehl, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, judgement entered against defendant, $1,086.20.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michelle Liberta, Stockton, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Tony Landrove, Buckner, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Amy Reed, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 14.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Jesse B. Pinard, Stockton, defendant, contract — other, hearing scheduled at 9 .am. Tuesday, April 28.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., Norcross, Georgia, plaintiff, vs. Brandon L. Smith, Dadeville, defendant, contract — account, change of venue received.
LVNV Funding LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jamie Edward Toliver Jr., El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Capital One Bank USA N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ronda Angle, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 28.
Atwood Rentals Inc., Milan, Tennessee, plaintiff, vs. Todd McGraw, Raytown, replevin, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Richard A. Wyatt, El Dorado Springs, respondent, CAFA Forfeit 513.600-513.64, petition filed.
Michael Wayne Jensen, Humansville, petitioner, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, trial de novo, summons issued.
Larry Lockmiller, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Brannon Hartsell, Bolivar, and Polk County, 113 East Jackson Street, defendants, summons issued.
Ethan Leroy McKeehan, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Samantha Michelle McKeehan Dollarhide, respondent, motion to modify, summons issued for petitioner.
Felonies
Dewey Milo Foster, Amoret, charges not publicly available, $10,000 surety bond posted.
Ronica Paige Chandler, El Dorado Springs, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, class C felony, first degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk — second/ subsequent Offense — no sexual conduct, class C felony, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, class E felony, bond reduction hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25.
Richard A. Wyatt, El Dorado Springs, trafficking drugs or attempt — first degree-over statutory amount, class A felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, entry of appearance filed.
Shawn C. Carpenter, Billings, non-support, total arrears In excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Friday, April 10.
Shelby Mae Wilson, Aurora, first degree tampering with motor vehicle, class D felony, entry of appearance filed.
Misdemeanors
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, violation of child protection order — first offense, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, 60 days incarceration jail, two years court supervised probation.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, violation of protection order for adult, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, 60 days incarceration jail, two years court supervised probation.
Conservation Violations
Reese Alexandria Sila, fishing without a permit for non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Traffic Cases
Patricia Ellen Barber, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, class C misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $60.50 and court costs.
Sara L. Eagon, Stockton, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs for count one, fine $10 for count two.
Richard Dean Jeffery, El Dorado Springs, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Tamika Sky Reach, Mount Vernon, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Manuel A. Robleado, Kansas City, failure to fix affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates, guilty plea, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Richard D. Sanderson, El Dorado Springs, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, fine $60.50.
Devon Michael Sylvia, El Dorado Springs, operated motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea, fine $100 and court costs.
Jessalie Webb, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
Mary A. Morris, Springfield, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
James Allen Zitting, Humansville, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
John Bierwagen, Stockton, exceeded posted speed limit by 26 miles per hour or more, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Marriage
Dallas James Horn, 30, El Dorado Springs, and Sarah Michelle McCaslin, 24, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Krystle S. Green, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Charles H. Green, El Dorado Springs, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of dissolution.
John Christy, Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Diandra Christy, Bolivar, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of dissolution.
Rachel A. Noblett, Stockton, petitioner, vs. Matthew Mitchell Noblett, Stockton, respondent, dissolution with children, certification of dissolution.
Protection Orders
Rachael A. Fisher vs. Jesse L. Ewing, adult abuse stalking.
Rachael A. Fisher vs. Donald L. Lee, adult abuse stalking.
Name Changes
Rebecca Lea Valk, Stockton, petitioner for change of name, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, April 13.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for March 15-21.
Sunday, March 15
Property damage reported at Union Hall Church in El Dorado Springs. Windows broken. Clear, a report was taken.
Suspicious vehicle at E. 310 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle reported as stolen. Towing service called to tow. Owner advised to meet at jail. An arrest was made.
Received an informational call from a Cedar County Sheriff’s Office staff member.
Statement filled out at Cedar County Sheriff’s Office regarding harassment. Handled by officer.
Received a call of an assault on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Statements taken at Cedar County Sheriff’s Office .
Welfare check request on South High Street in Stockton. Resident reported hearing someone yelling for help. Officer unable to locate anything.
Abandoned vehicle on Highway CC and 425 Road Olympia. Handled by officer.
ADT reported alarm on S. 975 Road in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Tuesday, March 16:
Motor vehicle accident on West Street in Stockton. Vehicle in ditch. Handled by officer.
Harassment reported on South 1115 Road in Stockton. Neighbor videoing and sending threatening text messages. Handled by officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Gone when officer arrived.
Cow out on roadway on Mo. 39 south of 215 in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Cattle out on roadway on Highway N just east of J. Handled by officer.
Runaway sighted by Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Officer to respond to residence for an inspection on W. Hightower in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Trespasser reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a possible missing person in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a call stating their child threatening to run away in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Suspicious person on Highway J north of 900 Road in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Cattle out on the roadway on South Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Owner was advised. Clear, no report was taken.
Welfare check request on Bryant Street. Subject was investigated and sent to hospital.
Information reported by officer on South High Street in Stockton.
Officer transporting inmate from El Dorado Springs to Stockton.
Wednesday, March 18:
El Dorado Springs Police Department advised they received two 911 hang ups from E. Route M in Stockton. Handled by department.
Property damage at Jerico Park. Pavilion and picnic tables. Clear, no report was taken.
Assault reported on South 1325 Road in Stockton. Donald Lee was arrested.
Trespasser reported on East Mo. 32 in Stockton.
Caller reported receiving emails from a local business and wants it to stop.
Theft reported on South 401 Road in El Dorado Springs. A wallet, chainsaw and tool box were taken. Clear, a report was taken.
Theft reported on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Suspect attempted to steal fork lift. Luckily, it ran out of gas. Handled by officer.
Welfare check requested on South Mo. 39. Officer located subject in Vernon County and advised the caller.
Auto theft reported on East 676 Road in El Dorado Springs. Dispatcher found the information in mules and vehicle is at towing company lot. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on Mo. 245 just south of Mo. 32. Conservation truck located and no one in it, with flashers on. Advised Missouri State Highway Patrol. Workers cleaning out culverts. Handled by officer.
Received a call of a suicidal subject. Possible firearms involved. Subject left residence. Clear, a report was taken.
Road hazard reported on Route U. Trailer blocking road. Handled by officer.
Friday, March 20:
State requested a welfare check on 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Unable to locate subject.
Cattle out on Rt. CC and S. 625 Road in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Officer out on civil process on East 250 Road. Paper served.
Officer out on civil process on South Street in Stockton. Negative contact.
Received a call stating the neighbor’s cow keeps getting out and on their property on S. Mo. 97 in El Dorado Springs and it makes the dogs bark in the middle of night and wakes them up. Officer to make contact with the neighbor.
Suspicious vehicle reported on Twyman and Radio Lane in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle is property owner. Clear, no report.
Saturday, March 21:
Suspicious vehicle on South 601 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject took field sobriety test and was transported to Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. Vehicle owner took vehicle and passengers home. Clear, no report.
Received a call stating dog laying in road that had been hit but still alive on S. Mo. 39 by Airport in Stockton. Owners coming to get dog. Clear, no report.
Officer out on follow up on Mo. 32 Stockton. Citation issued.
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested agency assist on E. 166 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by officer.
Caller requested officer to assist in retrieving stolen bike at Orleans Trail Marina. Handled by officer.
Caller reported a truck parked on the wrong side of the road behind their property.
Officer out on public service on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Property damage on 150 Road in Cedar Springs. Fence has been cut in multiple places. Since the fence has been cut by gate, possible cattle theft. Requested extra patrol. Clear, no report was taken.
Assault reported at Orleans Trail Marina. Domestic dispute. Clear, a report was taken.
Civil matter reported on E. Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by officer.
Received a 911 hang up from E. James in Stockton. Dispatcher tried to call back and just got static. Officer responded to the address and could find nothing wrong.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for March
Monday, March 16: Officers responded to 1301 East Industrial Parkway, Southwest Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, concerning a reported assault. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Wednesday, March 18: Officers responded to Cedar County Memorial Hospital concerning a reported assault in the 200 block of West Lafayette Street. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Friday, March 20: Officers responded to 601 East Joe Davis concerning a reported domestic assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Tyler P. Poore, 36, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of domestic assault. Officers applied for and received a Cedar County warrant charging Poore with third degree domestic assault with a $5,000 cash bond. Poore was transported to the Cedar County Jail pending bond and a court appearance.
Saturday, March 21: Officers arrested Cory D. Martin, 44, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of dog at large with a $126 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Sunday, March 22: Officers responded to 227 West Mo. 54, Pete's Convenience Store, concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a Twix candy bar. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Transfers
Scott D. and Kelly L. Kennon to Scott D. and Kelly L. Kennon, Trustees of the Scott D. and Kelly L. Kennon Trust, sec. 28, twsp. 36, range 28.
Robert M. Rash to Melissa and Conrad Green, lot 3, block 6, Addition to Lake View.
Bonnie R. Collins, Trustee of the Bonnie R. Collins Trust, to Bonnie R. Collins, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 28.
Ted F. and Rebecca Shane Purvis to Sarah Lynn Jones, lots 11 and 12, block 2, Stratton & Bradley’s First.
Ted F. and Rebecca Shane Purvis to Andrea May Fuller, lots 8-10, Stratton and Bradley's First.
Joshua W. Schies to Joshua W. Schies and Jessica M. Worley, sec. 10, twsp. 35, range 26.
Royce D. and Carla Page to Timbr Dollar Investments LLC, lot 2, block 69, Church’s Addition to Stockton.
Needmore Enterprises LLC to Clemons Ranch LLC, sec. 36, twsp. 34, range 25.
Needmore Land LLC to Clemons Ranch II LLC, sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 25.
Needmore Land LLC to Clemons Ranch LLC, secs. 34-35, twsp. 34, range 25.
B Z Holdings LLC to Hyrum H. Bishop Zitting and Church of Christ of the Kingdom of God, lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
B Z Holdings LLC to Clayton Williams, lot 1, sec. 19, twsp. 35, range 25.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Aaron Paul Zitting, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 26.
Benjamin C. Zitting to Heber Cope Zitting, sec. 24, twsp. 35, range 26.
Laura L. Coots to Jerry J. and Heather K. Coots, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Jerry J. and Heather K. Coots to Michael V. and Cherie E. Gorman, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
Irene M. Lee to John Lee, sec. 25, twsp. 35, range 27.
Robert L. and Daisy Moore and Venetia and Jim Copeland to Mark Moore, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Michael E. and Kathleen K. Banes to Joseph and Emilyn R. Dearman, lots 69 and 70, block 5, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs, lots 215 and 216, Cruce’s First Addition to the Original Town of El Dorado Springs.
Mark Moore to Caplinger Mills Southern Baptist Church, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
