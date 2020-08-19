Civil Cases
Americash Loans of Missouri LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Bruce A. Pyle, Dadeville, defendant, breach of contract, judgement against defendant, $1,048.24.
Kenneth Smith, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Justin Raines et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, rent and possession, default judgement against defendant, $3,051.50.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Ricky Heffner, Ellsinore, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
Midland Credit Management Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Rita A. James, El Dorado Springs, defendant, breach of contract, summons issued.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Sutyak, Stockton, defendant, summons issued.
LVNV Funding LLC, Greenville, South Carolina, plaintiff, vs. William Watts, Dadeville, suit on account, notice of entry.
McKenna Miller, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Automobile Club Inter-Insurance Exchange, St. Louis, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, entry of appearance filed.
Felonies
Michael R. Masters, Stockton, first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt — over statutory amount, class A felony, keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, delivering a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid — person less than 17 years old and 2 years younger.
Carlina (Laub) Simmmons, Stockton, passing bad check, class E felony, criminal summons issued.
Misdemeanors
Jeremiah Christensen, Springfield, first-degree trespassing, guilty plea, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, two years probation and court costs.
Cortez Junot Bell, Kansas City, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23.
Halie Baker, Dunnegan, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license — first offense, class D misdemeanor, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear a properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted/fastened restraint, driver failure to secure child less than 16 years old in a properly adjusted/fastened restraint, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Gary Patterson, El Dorado Springs, driving while revoked/suspended — second or third offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
Marriages
Rhett Alexander Lunsford, El Dorado Springs, 25, and Linda Lou Shifflett, El Dorado Springs, 38.
Dissolutions
Christina E. Peelen, Nevada, Steven Gerritt Peelen, Nevada, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Dustin James Hill, Everton, and Kalee Lexus Hill, Stockton, dissolution with children, certificate of dissolution.
Randal Haberle, El Dorado Springs, and Angela Haberle, Nevada, dissolution with children, summons personally served.
Amanda Newsome, El Dorado Springs, and John Robert Newsome, Osceola, motion to modify, summons issued.
Protection Orders
Gregg Farlinger, El Dorado springs, adult abuse stalking, order of protection served.
Aaron Swift, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Laurie Blanchard, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, other final disposition — order denied.
Michael Blanchard, Stockton, adult abuse stalking, other final disposition — order denied.
Ronnie Dines, Butler, adult abuse stalking, other final disposition — order denied.
Traffic Cases
Walter Roy Jr. Headrick Jr., Richards, failed to properly mount/secure/vent/maintain fuel tank/lines on motor carrier vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $80.50 and court costs.
Kenneth Wesley Lavrar, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Jeanette Lynn McClure, Pleasant Hill, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50 and court costs.
Kyle Peterson, Whiteland, Indiana, fishing without a permit for a non-resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $149.50 and court costs.
Jonathan Little, Humansville, exceeded posted speed limit by 6-10 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Samantha Bolen, Fair Play, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Conservation Violations
Sean Gross, Cape Fair, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $49.50 and court costs.
Stephen Priester, St. Louis, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Dane Presler, Independence, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for Aug. 9-15.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Received a call stating a subject had committed suicide on South 5th Street in Stockton. Bland Brumback Funeral Home notified.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at the front door of the Stockton school. Canceled.
Person stated a male is on his way to pick up items at his place and the male is not allowed on his property at South 425 Road El Dorado Springs. Person has been advised to call the CCSO if the subject returns and will not leave.
Received a call of a car in the ditch and still running and no one around at Orleans Trail south of Stockton. Parents showed up and got the car out of the ditch to take it for repairs. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on extra patrol at apartments on Mo. 32 by Ewing Concrete in Stockton.
Received a second call music being played at Orleans Trail Loop A in Stockton is too loud. Handled by an officer.
Officer out to meet Dade County at the county line to pick up a prisoner. Jerald Lake has been arrested on active warrants.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 1625 Road. Warning given.
Officer reported a suspicious person on Mo. 32 and 4th Street in Stockton. Officer gave the subject a ride home.
Loud music at Orleans Trail Loop A in Stockton. Owner of the equipment agreed to turn it down. Handled by an officer.
Monday, Aug. 10
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 at the East Dam entrance. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver all over the road on Mo. 32 heading toward El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Person reported a male and female having a verbal incident at Airport Village in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Cattle in the roadway on 1425 and 400 Road. Unfounded.
Officer out on welfare check on Route B in Jerico Springs. Nothing located.
Person came into CCSO to file a statement of violation of an ex parte on East Thompson Street in El Dorado Springs. Clear.
Person reported a truck stolen on East Route A in Stockton. Truck had a cracked windshield and a broken tail light. Clear, report taken.
Theft reported on East Route CC in Stockton. Fifth wheel camper taken, remodeling tools and a trampoline. Handled by an officer.
Cow in the roadway on Route K and 1125 Road in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Bull out by Cedar Creek Bridge on Route K. Transferred to another agency.
A used hypodermic needle was found in the United Methodist Church parking lot in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Received a report a tree had fallen and is completely covering 1000 Road a half mile east of Route J in Stockton. Road and bridge contacted. Handled by dispatcher.
Suspicious vehicle on South High Street in Stockton. Residence is unoccupied. Vehicle is tagged to be towed. Residence doors and windows secure.
Person stated son is tearing up stuff in the house and throwing stuff outside on South Route J in Stockton. Person was told to call back if son returned.
Received a call of concern for children riding around in a S10 truck in Stockton. No report.
Suspicious vehicle on South Street in Stockton. Two kids and a dog in the vehicle. Person stated a male got in the vehicle and drove off. Handled by dispatcher.
Received a call several Missouri Department of Transportation signs have been stolen on multiple highways. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up from call yesterday.
Person reported neighbor’s dogs attacked husband and their dogs on West Pages in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Stockton square.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Missouri State Highway Patrol requested assistance at Englewood and Third Street in Stockton. Transported subject to CCSO.
Simpli Safe reported an alarm on South High Street in Stockton. Building is secure.
Person stated her husband was acting like he wanted to commit suicide on Lucinda Lane in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on East Lee Hopkins in Stockton. They heard someone in the garage last night and just heard the front door open. Person wants the officer to check it out.
Traffic stop at the Stockton Christian Church. Citation issued to Kolton Pyle.
Careless and imprudent driver eastbound toward Stockton on MO. 32 and 97. Officer did not see any erratic behavior.
Person stated some teenagers are threatening to kill her son on South Jordan Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and Masters Bear Creek. Fire truck cleared, medic canceled. Clear, report taken.
Officer out on civil process on South 1801 Road in Stockton.
Person reported 15 dogs attacking his cattle on East 725 Road. He contacted the owner.
Received a call of a dispute about a repair job on a boat at Steve’s Lil Boat Shop. This is a civil matter.
Officer requested assistance at Brian’s Tire Shop in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a 911 hangup from South 1801 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received an anonymous call wanting to pass information along to CCSO. Handled by dispatcher.
Motor vehicle accident south of Woods Supermarket in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle in ditch, occupant in seat unconscious. Advised MSHP. All clear.
Suspicious vehicle at Vine and Elm Street in Stockton. No report.
Person stated she found a wounded dog in her yard on East Route Z in Stockton. Dog appears to have been shot. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Traffic stop at Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Warning given.
Person stated her meds were taken out of her vehicle while at church at Faith Baptist Church in Stockton. Filed statement at CCSO. Handled by dispatcher.
Traffic stop by Amvets in Stockton. Warning given.
Person states she was riding her bike on South 331 Road in El Dorado Springs. The resident’s dog started chasing her and she fell and the owners laughed. Officer contacted the owners and the dog did not seem aggressive. Handled by an officer.
Person requested a welfare check at Cedar Ridge in Stockton. Residence was filthy and illegal substances out in plain view. Handled by an officer.
Simpli Safe reported an alarm on south Mo. 32. False alarm.
Person stated he heard noise in the barn on Thursday, Aug. 13, and did not investigate. Now he is noticing it. Filed report.
Person stated neighbor’s pitbull attacked her dog and another neighbor’s dog at Airport Village in Stockton. Did not want to file charges. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident occurred at McDonald’s in El Dorado Springs. Non-injury. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Person stated a carpenter is dismantling his jacuzzi and deck. Tried to tell him he was at the wrong house. They need to get a survey done. Handled by an officer.
Deceased male discovered by sister at East Route B in Stockton. Brumback Funeral Home and coroner notified.
Person stated neighbor’s dog chasing her cat on East Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Per owner, he was chasing his dog. All clear.
Friday, Aug. 14
Missouri Department of Social Services requested assistance. All clear.
Suspicious people sitting in grass by her apartment and she feels unsafe at Parkview Apartments in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Abandoned vehicle has been in the parking lot for over two days on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Has a couch on top. Vehicle tagged to be towed.
Wood chipper stolen on South 1225 Road and Route Z in Stockton. Owner to come into CCSO to file a statement.
Welfare check requested on East 1656 Road in Stockton. All clear.
Vernon County reported receiving a call of an out of control male on North Terrace Lane in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Subject is being evicted from N-K Tire and is taking more than his items. Handled by an officer.
Received a call on Orchard Street in Stockton. Claim made of male stealing money, etcetera. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a theft on East Route Z in Stockton. Person believes they know who did it. They will get a list together and bring it by CCSO. Report taken.
Dade County reported three people missing. Requested we look around the area on east Mo. 32 in Stockton. Officer spoke to residents there, they know of these three but have not seen them. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route B in Jerico Springs. There was a severe injury to the female's leg and head. She was in and out of conscience. One occupant in the creek, no water. Vehicle is smoking. Transferred to another agency.
Person reported a strange man walked into his house and is laying on his couch and he has no idea who he is and wants him removed on Blair Drive in Stockton. Subject transported to CCSO and requested Pathways be contacted for him. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on east Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. No contact for over three weeks. Officer made contact. Code 4. Phone has been down.
Received a call from a family member in Barton County. Male is known to stalk and harass, and the subject on South 1001 Road, El Dorado Springs, is scared. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of alarm going off on South Route M in Stockton. All clear.
Suspicious vehicle at Car-X in Stockton. Driver tested and released. Warning given.
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and Route Z. Warning given.
Officer called in information on a previous case.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Person stated the land manager spun out throwing rocks at him and his daughter on south Mo. 39 in Stockton. Clear, report taken,
Death reported on East 1674 Road in Stockton. Coroner and Bland Brumback Funeral Home notified. Report taken.
Received a call a calf was in the road on north Mo. 39 in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person stated his landlord is trying to illegally evict him on Terrace Lane in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1425 Road in Stockton. Citation issued to Amanda Milton for speeding.
Assault occurred on East Mo. 32 in Stockton. A male broke into an apartment and held a gun on the resident. Missouri Department of Social Services contacted. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on South 1325 Road. It appeared someone had been in the house while the resident was gone. Unfounded.
Received a call a juvenile had run away on East Route N in Humansville. Juvenile located.
Traffic stop on Davis and North Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Person called stating her vehicle had been stolen and a female told her it was seen at the empty house behind Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton.
Person stated the parking lot at the Christian Church Stockton was full of cars. Inquired the pastor if something was going on and he said no. Handled by an officer.
Transfers
Brian and Lorie Hansell to John N. and Frances Pauline Kama, lots 117 and 118, block 8, Cruce’s Third South Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Barbara Chilton and Ronald L. Lusk to Chasity T. Carmichael and Shawn E. Johnson, lots 1 and 2, block 2, Thompson’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Larry J. and Barbara K. Wheeler to Cole Fox Morton, lot 2, Shedd Subdivision.
Jerry W. and Alice Wood to Buck A. and Breanna L. Walker, lot 48, Cassell’s Addition Replat.
Krystal Bough to Bradley Bough, lots 13-19, R L Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Eddie H. and Lewanna L. Sears to Eddie H., Lewanna L., Andrew T. and Jessica E. Sears, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 25.
Karen Lea Burger, Frequently Known as Karen Lea McClimans, and Leland L. Burger to Vaugh Musselman, sec. 6. Twsp. 34, range 25.
Joann R. Joslin to Shawn W. and Patricia L. Nichols, Trustees of the Shawn W. and Patricia Trust, lot 7, American Resorts Block B.
Leroy and Carol J. Robbert to Tony L. and Vicki C. Klinedinst, lot 6, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Leroy Richard and Carol June Robbert, Trustees of the Robbert Family Real Estate Trust, to Tony L. and Vicki Klinedinst, lots 4 and 5, sec. 2, twsp. 34, range 27.
Harry G. Rowe to Mont and Tracy Zerkle, lots 1 and 4, block 13, Original Fremont (Stockton).
Kevin E. and Gina C. Smith, block 8, to David J. Quackenbush, F H Smiths First Addition to Stockton.
Wanda A. Cassell to Jeffrey L. and Diana R. Nichols, lot 10, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stock.
Susan Dawn and Melvine Jones to Douglas Douglas Q. Stubbs, lots 30 and 47, Green Acres Replat.
