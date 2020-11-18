Civil Cases
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Carthage, Carthage, plaintiff, vs. Joey Elder et al, Stockton, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $7,110.24.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Jodi Kaderly et al, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, $3,628.20.
JP Morgan Chase Bank, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Sutyak, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $10,389.13.
Travis Dale Meek, Richards, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, miscellaneous associate civil — other, judgement entered.
Isenhower Lumber Company, Lamar, plaintiff, vs. Marilyn West, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Charles McCracken et al, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Cynthia Jean Rosebrough et al, Honolulu, Hawaii, defendant, quiet title, dismissed by court without prejudice.
American Credit Acceptance, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Ronald D. Miller, Jerico Springs, defendant, replevin, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan of Nevada, Nevada, plaintiff, vs. Norma Wood, El Dorado Springs, defendant, promissory note, dismissed by parties.
Unifund CCR LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Pamela Williams, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, dismissed by parties.
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A., Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Ashley Sutyak, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, consent judgement against defendant, $10,389.13.
Discover Bank, New Albany, Ohio, plaintiff, vs. Deanna L. Davis, El Dorado Springs, defendant, contract — other, dismissed by parties.
Travis D. Meek, Richards, plaintiff, vs. Missouri Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, defendant, miscellaneous associate civil — other, consent judgement.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Tom E. Cheek, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Tonia L. McLellan, Stockton, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Elmore R. McPherson Stockton, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Krista Hoss, Humansville, defendant, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 26.
Bank of America N.A., St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Larry L. Lewellin, El Dorado Springs, defendant, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Felonies
Chris Dale Patterson, Fair Play, driving while impaired — aggravated, class D felony, guilty plea, sentenced to seven years suspended execution of suspension, five years supervised probation.
William Soban, Blue Springs, forgery, class D felony, guilty plea, revoke, lift stay, execute sentence, sentenced to seven years incarceration in the department of corrections.
Victor G. Sylvia, Republic, fourth-degree domestic assault — third or subsequent offense, class E felony, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended imposition of sentence, three years supervised probation.
Kevin Whitworth, Liberal, driving while impaired — persistent, class E felony, guilty plea, execution of sentence suspended, four years department of corrections, 5 years supervised probation.
Mauricio Gonzalez, El Dorado Springs, second-degree child molestation — child less than 12 years old, warrant served.
Trevin Carver, Marionville, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender, class B felony, warrant issued.
Misdemeanors
Samantha K. Brandell, Stockton, stealing, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to suspended imposition of sentence, two years court-supervised probation.
Nikolai Lee Bucio, Springfield, operating vessel on lake without boating safety card, guilty plea written, fine $20.50.
Amanda K. Collier, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, sentenced to two days of incarceration in jail.
William Soban, Blue Springs, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, class A misdemeanor, sentenced to 30 days incarceration in jail concurrent with other case.
Wadyn Kitarogers, Springfield, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Joseph Allan Hughes, El Dorado Springs, fourth-degree domestic assault — first or second offense, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Kaitlyn Robinson, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Dillon Roberts, Jerico Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Joseph Anthony Garrett Jr., El Dorado Springs, operating motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Jeremy Lee Bledsoe II, Independence, violation of order of protection for adult, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
James Dale Sowells, Stockton, driving while impaired, class B misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Marriage
Billy Dearl Foster, 74, Fair Play, and Linda Gayle Bennett, 71, El Dorado Springs.
Dissolutions
Seth E. Williams, Stockton, and Tasha J. Williams, El Dorado Springs, dissolution with children, other final disposition.
Thomas Green, El Dorado Springs, and Brandi Green, Lowry City, dissolution with children, certificate on dissolution.
Protection Orders
Darrell Bartkoski, Schell City, adult abuse stalking, adult abuse hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Nicholas A. Cole, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order issued.
Harold E. Preston, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse without stalking, ex parte order issued.
Municipal Cases
David C. Bailey, Stockton, resisting arrest, guilty plea written, possession of marijuana, guilty plea written, possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty plea written, fines $153.50.
Conservation Violation
Russell Mann II, El Dorado Springs, take or attempt to take deer before or after shooting hours, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Sheriff’s Reports
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for Nov. 8-14.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Person states trespassers kayaking on archeological site on Mo. 32 and Sac River bridge in Stockton. Report taken.
Person reported a female sitting in a ditch on South 1525 Road in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Person stated a vehicle is driving up and down a dead-end road on East 550 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Monday, Nov. 9
Person reported female on her porch and refused to leave on Blair Street in Stockton. Officer transporting female to Polk County,
Trespassers reported on 1325 Road in Stockton. Possibly stealing items. Unfounded.
Officer out on Kirkpatrick Street in El Dorado Springs for civil process. Subject refused papers, so officer left on the porch. Requested backup from El Dorado Springs Police Department and removed subject from premises.
Person came into CCSO stating there was some confusion regarding his name. Another person with his name is going around town pretending to be the reporting person. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on warrant service on 1445 Road north of North Spur Street in Caplinger Mills. William Hunt arrested.
Medical information received from Skyline Drive in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Assault reported on 1250 Road in Stockton. Husband took phone, disabled landline. There are weapons in the house. Wanting assistance to leave. Handled by dispatcher.
Welfare check requested on West Street in Stockton. All clear. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident on Mo. 32 in Fair Play. Rollover, hit a tree. Male out of vehicle and bleeding. Transferred to Polk County.
Stolen vehicle located at Airport Village in Stockton. Owner does not want to file charges. Handled by an officer.
Officer noted suspicious vehicle at Sawyer Tire in Stockton. Attempting to tow a vehicle. Tow company is dropping off a car. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops near Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton and near Dunbrook Apparel in El Dorado Springs. Warnings given.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Car alarm went off on South Mo. 39 in Stockton and reporting person wants an officer to check it out and asked for extra patrol. Handled by an officer.
Truck and trailer reported on the road just east of the new bridge on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person stated trespassers on neighbor’s property on South Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. CCSO made contact with owner and he said he did not want them there. His wife is home and he would call her. Officer unable to locate the three males, one carrying a rifle.
Officer on phone call with a follow up on a dispute over children on 1250 Road in Stockton. Officer advised getting legal assistance.
Person stated hearing two gun shots that woke her up on 1350 Road in Stockton. There were two pickups with people jumping the fence and then left. Transferred to Missouri Department of Conservation.
Traffic stops on 825 and 1400 Road, at Mo. 54 and Park Street in El Dorado Springs and on Airport Road and Mo. 32. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 and 1800 Road in Stockton. Citation given for drug paraphernalia.
Traffic stop at the Cedar County Courthouse in Stockton. Two citations given — one for failure to register and one for no insurance.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
God bless our veterans; past, present and future. Thank you for your service.
Officer reported suspicious people on Route J and 1300 Road in Stockton with cattle. Subjects were the owners.
Alarm reported on West Street in Stockton. False alarm.
Motor vehicle accident on South Street in Stockton. No damage, no report wanted. Handled by an officer.
Person reported a suspicious vehicle on Route HH just south of Beatty’s in El Dorado Springs. He said he reported it last night as well. Nothing located all the way to Virgil City. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported at Edge Acres in Stockton. Speeding and reckless driving well over the speed limit and kids and elderly around. Person very angry and wants something done about this or else. Gone on arrival.
Person called to request deputy assistance to go with her to get her children. Person has paperwork from Wyoming and Cedar County cannot be involved. They need to get paperwork from Cedar County. Then, reporting person reported for stalking the premises on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stops on South and Elm Street in Stockton and on Mo. 97 and Ash Street in Jerico Springs. Warnings given.
Traffic stop on East and Sac Street in Stockton. Jonathan Bilyeu arrested.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Person stated she had no place to stay in Stockton. Dispatch contacted ministerial alliance and were referred to a local hotel and they would give her one night.
Cattle out on road by Amvets on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Suspicious people going through the dumpster at the welding school south of Stockton and looking into windows, etc. Owner wants them gone. Gone on arrival.
Cattle out on Mo. 32 and 97 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Theft reported on 1325 Road in Stockton. Reporting person came into CCSO to file a statement.
Suspicious person on Mo. 39 south of 1800 Road in Stockton. Subject is walking to Sheldon. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Carmen Road in El Dorado Springs.
Person reported a half naked female walking on Mo. 39 north of 215 Road in Stockton.
ESPD reported three vehicles were stolen from Bland’s Car Lot on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Thieves made entry through the window and broke into the desk to get keys. Vehicles being processed. Reports taken. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on a follow up on Mo. 39.
Traffic stop by Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Warning given.
Friday, Nov. 13
Person stated it appears a male is hitting a female on Mo. 32. Male has a warrant but they will not extradite. Handled by an officer. All clear.
Person stated a suspicious vehicle was parked near his address for over 3 hours with a person inside on Route EE in El Dorado Springs. Gone on arrival.
Person stated that he has asked his wife’s family to leave and they will not and are threatening him on 1215 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on follow up on Jackson Street in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued to John Herndon.
Person reported a vehicle pulled into guest parking with a flat tire all the way to the rim. Female got out yelling “get the [expletive] away from me” on Englewood Street in Stockton. Officer unable to locate female.
Suspicious activity on Mo. 32 Stockton. Vehicle brought in and parked in the trees and covered with a tarp. Handled by an officer.
Compound bow and cell phone reported stolen. After getting new phone, he could GPS his other phone and it is across from the airport in Stockton. Officer seized two 12-gauge guns possibly from El Dorado Springs.
Cedar County Republican reported a suspicious person. Handled by an officer.
Officer located an abandoned vehicle on Mo. 32 south of 500 Road. Vehicle had hit a deer.
Person reported people yelling at the intersection of Harwood and Jordan Street in Jerico Springs. Unfounded.
Traffic stops at Casey’s Gas Station in El Dorado Springs. No report.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Person reported he hit a cow on Mo. 32 near 245 Road. Vehicle undriveable and off the road as well as the cow is off the road. No report.
Tree blocking road on 476 and 441 Road in El Dorado Springs. Dispatch contacted El Dorado Springs Road and Bridge. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious vehicle parked at Virgil City Union Church. Subject is visiting his father. Handled by an officer.
Person reported someone broke his trail camera on Route M in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported eight vehicles and approximately 15 people trespassing on his property and going through their building on Route N in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Person reported someone has been using his credit card and shipping packages to Cedar County. Report taken.
Officer out assisting driver on 1426 and 1674 Road in Stockton. Driver was lost.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and 39 Road in Stockton. Truck full of firewood all over the road. Unfounded.
Suspicious person on South and Locust Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Black cow on road on Mo. 245 and Mo. 32 in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person walking in field on Mo. 39. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stops on Mo. 32 and 420 Rod in El Dorado Springs and on Mo. 32 and Sac River Bridge. No reports.
Traffic stops by farmers market on Mo. 39 in Stockton, on Mo. 32 south of Route U and on Mo. 32 west of Bear Creek. Warnings given.
Transfers
Warren Rogers to Martin and Susan Barber, sec. 11, twsp. 35, range 26.
Veitschegger Entreprises LLC to Blue Leaf Mountain LLC, lot 2, Lake Shore Addition Stockton.
Atra Data Inc. to Willard R. and Mary Diener, secs. 17, 18, 19 and 20, twsp. 33, range 27, lots 1 and 2, secs. 18 and 19, twsp. 33, range 27.
Atra Data Inc. to Trevon Tyler and Melissa Fay Ogden, secs. 5 and 6, twsp. 33, range 27, lots 1 and 2, secs. 5 and 6, twsp. 33, range 27, secs. 31 and 32, twsp. 34, range 27.
Beau J. and Megan J. Norman to David Charles Cramer, sec. 18, twsp. 34, range 25.
Township Thirty-Five LLC to Cedar County Jet Boat Association LLC, sec. 16, twsp. 35, range 26.
Monkey Bidness LLC to Aubrey E. and Cheralyn A. Foster, sec. 10, twsp. 34, range 26.
Ann S. Fly to Timothy and Karen Hartt Fryer, sec. 34, twsp. 36, range 27.
Katherine Sue Doty to Zachary T. Gallette, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Dallas Dale and Rebecca Ann McConnaughey to Jonathon R. and Robin M. Mooney, lot 14, Oak Heights Estates to El Dorado Springs.
Edna Faith to Hally Koehn, lots 2 and 3, block 4, Anthony and Creel’s Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Willard R. and Mary Diener to Devon W. and Courtney L. Stutenkemper, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 27.
Nancy I. Silvus to Michael and Mickie Gross, sec. 4, twsp. 35, range 25.
Billy L. and Karen Fast to Billy L., Karen, Kevin L. and Stacy L. Fast, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 28.
Karl L. and Earline R. Allison to Allison Oil and Supply LLC, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Karl L., Earline, Gregory D., Cheri K., Kenton Troy and Nikki Allison to Allison Oil and Supply LLC, sec. 27, twsp. 36, range 28.
Robert L. Debord to Dakota J. Henley, block 1, Second Addition to Steven’s Timberland Estates.
Marinosci Law Group of Missouri PC and David Lee McCroskey to Broker Solutions Inc. DBA New American Funding, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 28.
Ken and Stacie Spurgeon to Kenneth W. and Stacie A. Spurgeon, Trustees of the Kenneth W. and Stacie A. Spurgeon Trust, lot 1, Southern Meadows Subdivision.
David Lynn and Rita Louise Ryser to David Lynn and Rita Louise Ryser, sec. 36, twsp. 36, range 28.
W. Darrol and Glenda Mae Jarvis to Devin F. and Brigette R. Jarvis, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 28.
Dan and Jean League, Trustees of the Dan and Jean League Trust, to Devin F. and Brigette R. Jarvis, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 28.
James M. Strobl, trustee of the Mary A. Armbruster Trust, to Louis E. and Dana L. Gibbs, lots 3 and 4, Replat Sac Valley Estates.
