Civil Cases
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Gene Floyd, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $3,630.49.
Fugate Motors, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. June K. Floyd, El Dorado Springs, defendant, judgement against defendant, $3,630.49.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Dylan Allen Ford, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $3,785.38.
Community Bank of El Dorado Springs, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Melissa A. Schlup, Nevada, defendant, suit on account, judgement entered against defendant, $11,719.31.
Benjamin Zitting, Humansville, plaintiff, vs. Aaron Swift, Springfield, and Shawnee Danyail Swift, Stockton, defendants, unlawful detainer, dismissed by parties.
Second Round SUB LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Lois A. Dubois, El Dorado Springs, defendant breach of contract, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Kobi K. Bradley et al, Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Marty L. Marler, St. Louis, defendant, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
Abilene Enterprises LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Calvin Anderson, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Abilene Enterprises LLC, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Erika Hughes, El Dorado Springs, defendant, small claims over $100, small claims hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.
Felonies
Kenneth Charles Cerny Jr., El Dorado Springs, tampering with a motor vehicle — first degree, class D felony, stealing — value less than $150 and no prior stealing offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 8.
David Tanner Smith, El Dorado Springs, unlawful possession of a firearm, class D felony, preliminary hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Tony Landrove, Buckner, harassment — first degree, class E felony, warrant issued.
Trenton James Jarvis, El Dorado Springs, attempted burglary — first degree, class C felony, unlawful use of a weapon — subsection 4 — exhibiting, class E felony, motion for discovery.
Brandon Dean Dunn, Springfield, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, warrant issued.
James Shun-Chi Chei, Fort Scott, Kansas, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, August 17.
Melisha Dawn Page, Walker, charge information not publicly available, arraignment scheduled at 10 a.m. Monday, August 17.
Misdemeanors
Brandon Jennings, El Dorado Springs, driving while intoxicated — prior, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea, fine $250.
Elizabeth O. Carter, El Dorado Springs, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Jessica A. Haslock, Stockton, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor.
Gayle A. Brotherton, Rich Hill, owner operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Rutger T. Crawford, Osceola, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Lacey Janes, El Dorado Springs, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, class A misdemeanor, driving while intoxicated, class B misdemeanor, amended information filed.
Veronica B. Roberts, El Dorado Springs, stealing, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.
Michael Elshof, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17.
Marriages
Kamron Jesse Hanson, 29, Everton, and Hannah Renea Kreisel, Everton, 25.
Reuben S. Graber, 23, El Dorado Springs, and Emma P. L. Schwartz, 19, El Dorado Springs.
Ronald Lee Lusk, 66, El Dorado Springs, and Barbara Gene Chilton, 62, El Dorado Springs.
Change of Name
Sharla Jane Williams, Humansville, change of name, hearing scheduled at 8:59 a.m. Monday, July 13.
Dissolutions
Thomas Green,El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Brandi Green, Lowry City, respondent, parent education complete.
Calvin Luethe, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, and Patricia Luethe, Belton, respondent, parent education complete.
Rachael Leslie Fisher, Stockton, petitioner, and Donald Neal Lee, Wasilla, Arkansas, respondent, summons issued.
John E. Shaw, Oathe, Kansas, petitioner, and Juliette E. Shaw, El Dorado Springs, respondent, summons issued.
Protection Orders
Angela K. Barlow, El Dorado Springs, adult abuse stalking, ex parte order of protection issued.
Bradley Dean Scholler, Jerico Springs, case review scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Conservation Violations
Alexander Davis, Stockton, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Garry Curtis-Joseph Williams, Kansas City, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Julian Certan, Orlando, Florida, fishing without a permit — non-Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Scott Binder, Shawnee Mission, Kansas, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor.
McCoy Eutsler, Aurora, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Trent Arrington, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Kaleb Wood, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Joseph L. Wilkins, Springfield, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Terrence Williams, Springfield, take and/or possess walleye of illegal length, class A misdemeanor.
Dakota David Bradt, Humansville, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Emanuell Popa, Mount Vernon, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor.
Traffic cases
Steven Ray Anderson, Lees Summit, failure to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office reports for May 17-23.
Sunday, May 17
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for license. Subject has an active warrant out of Taney County, but will not extradite. Gave phone number to call for court date.
Received a call that children were left unattended at Orleans Trail. Unfounded as the ex-husband continues to harass the caller. Deputy advised the ex of his ex-parte and to leave the subject alone.
Received a call of a verbal assault in Bolivar. Suspect pulled weapon on caller. Transferred to Polk County.
Atlas Security reported an alarm at East Route B in Jerico Springs. Negative contact with the key holder. Officer secured residence.
Motor vehicle accident reported at the third boat ramp at Stockton Lake. Non-injury. Wrecker came from Greenfield.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Vine Street in Stockton. Investigative stop per El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Monday, May 18
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 and Route RA Stockton. Ambulance driver reported the vehicle side-swiped the ambulance and kept going. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Traffic stop on Allison and East Pine Street in El Dorado Springs. No plate info.
Officer reported an alarm going off at Route B and Stratton Street in Jerico Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Van and Patricia Street in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Officer out on Chestnut and Locust Street in Stockton. Securing location.
Caller stated they received threatening phone calls on South 1575 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Resident reported hearing gunshots in city limits. Officer checked and nothing was found.
Resident reported three skunks in her house. Officer dispatched, but nothing was found.
Resident reported neighbor’s dogs are still causing issues. They’re afraid to go out of the house because a dog bit the caller recently. Just wanting to get it on record. Handled by an officer.
Received a call saying family had assaulted the subject on Gentry and Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Resident in Jerico Springs stating gun shots heard within city limits. Handled by an officer.
Ambulance requested at East Route A in Stockton. Female not breathing. Medic requested. Greenlawn Funeral Home in Bolivar be contacted. Clear, no report.
Subject reported lost wallet at State Park Marina. Advised would notify if turned in.
Manager of the Emporium reported the flowers at the store were damaged over the weekend. Handled by an officer.
Tuesday, May 19
Caller stated they heard a female screaming and being pulled into a house on Church and Locust in Stockton. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. Warning for equipment.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and Route RA in Stockton. Car all over the road. Unfounded.
Welfare check requested on South Hayes Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 by Bear Creek heading toward Stockton. Speeding. Advised Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Officers out on East MO. 54 on paper service. Paper served.
Officers out on paper service on South 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officers out on paper service on East Thompson Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officers out on paper service on South 425 Road. Negative contact.
Officers out on paper service on East 1300 Road. Paper served.
Officers out on paper service on East 1800 Road. Negative contact.
Officers out on paper service on South 525 Road. Paper served.
Welfare check requested on South Hays in Stockton. Subject at home asleep. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, May 20
Received a call stating there was verbal and physical abuse at South 1425 Road. Handled by an officer.
Investigation on Hays Street in Stockton. Health and Senior Services has been contacted. Handled by an officer.
Argument between subjects on Sac Street in Stockton. Transferred to another agency.
Received a call stating caller’s belongings are being thrown out at Airport Village in Stockton. Caller states he has not been given an eviction notice. Unfounded.
A resident reported cattle may be underfed on Mo. 32 and 97 in El Dorado Springs. Handled by the department.
Received a call stating someone has been locked in a room on Terrace Lane in Stockton. There is pushing and yelling going on. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported out on call on 676 Road in Caplinger Mills.
Caller reported a truck was stolen on Wah-Kon-Tah Conservation. Caller says he is following the vehicle and has the name and address of the person who took the vehicle. One male and one female were given their miranda rights. Mike’s Garage has taken possession of the truck. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Ward and Craig Stockton. Male has an active warrant but is not extraditable. Warning for not stopping at a stop sign.
Theft reported on South 1825 Road in Stockton. A caller claimed the landlord broke into the home and stole checks. It was determined the caller wrote the checks and no crime has been committed. Handled by department.
Received two calls stating there were thefts on Scenic Street in Stockton. One vehicle broken into had money taken. Other vehicle had cigarettes taken. Handled by department.
Subject came into CCSO to file a statement of a theft on Pyle Street in Stockton. Truck broken into, with exercise equipment and a wallet taken. Neighbor’s called later stating they found bits of the wallet contents in their yards. Clear, report taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on 201 and 500 Road in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle went through a fence and landed in a creek. Vehicle is still warm but no one is around. Mike’s Towing contacted to retrieve the vehicle. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, May 21
Officer out on Scenic and Hillcrest in Stockton doing a security check.
Group of young people throwing bottles and acting up at Woods parking lot in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Two vehicle motor vehicle accidents at Orleans Trail East Outer loop in Stockton. Caller wants the deputy to make a report. Handled by an officer.
Motorcycle went through a fence on South Mo. 82 in El Dorado Springs. Subject taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Roadway has been cleared. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on East Oak Street in Stockton. Driver driving fast and many times. Gone when the officer arrived.
Received a call a female is spraying fire extinguishers and hitting people with them at East Industrial Parkway Street in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on 2025 and 1774 Roads in Stockton. Female sitting in vehicle for quite a while at intersection stating she’d been in argument with family. Advised later the vehicle is not unoccupied. Gone when an officer arrived.
A resident requested help getting into her home on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. She is locked out. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Hwy 97 and 1000 Rd Stockton. Warning for not maintaining lanes and equipment.
Friday, May 22
Traffic stop at Woods in Stockton. Warning for no license plate.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 39 and Route H in Stockton. Driver pulling livestock trailer not maintaining lanes. Handled by an officer.
Three children in the street on Sac near Church of Christ Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Officers doing investigation on South Mo. 39 in Stockton.
Saturday, May 23
ADT Security reported an alarm on East 1450 Road in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Casey’s Gas Station in Stockton. Warning given.
A caller at Masters Boat Ramp thought someone was tampering with the money box. Rangers on scene spoke to suspects. Everything is fine.
El Dorado Springs Police Department stated an individual came into office reporting a theft on Carmen Road in El Dorado Springs. Believes he knows who took the items and drove by the house and they were in the front yard. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 near Polk County line. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Vine Street in Stockton. Natasha Haney given a citation for driving while suspended.
Traffic stop at State Park Street in Stockton. Warning for underage people riding in the bed of a truck.
Traffic stop by Woods in Stockton. Kyle Dawes was given a citation for no license plates.
Ponies in roadway on Mo. 32 six miles east of Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Received a report of deer in the roadway appearing to have a broken leg. Tried to contact conservation agents. Unfounded.
White SUV reported in a ditch on 425 Road in Stockton. Transferred to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 97 and Main in Jerico Springs. Female in rollover transported to Cox in Barton County. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 and Crab Tree turnoff. Vehicle going about 90 almost ran caller in the ditch. Unfounded.
ADT Security reported a burglary alarm on South 350 Road in El Dorado Springs. Homeowner forgot to turn off the alarm. Handled by an officer.
Individual came into CCSO to report noise in neighborhoods that couldn’t be identified. The individual said they would return later to fill out a statement.
Suspicious person reported on South 1801 Road in Stockton. Officer responded and nothing was found.
Transfers
Francis Larry and Lynette Kay Stanley to William C. Stefan III, sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28, sec. 24, twsp. 34, range 28, sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 28, sec. 14, twsp. 34, range 28.
Wayne S. and Frances H. Pyle to Jason and Jeanny Pyle, lot 2, sec. 19, twsp. 34, range 27.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Sheila Farina, lots 6-7, Pyle’s First Addition to Stockton.
Jerry J. and Kristi J. Arnold, lots 10-11, block B, American Resorts block B, lot 9, block D, American Resorts block D.
Clemensen Family Land Partnership LP to Eddie D. and Robin L. Ayres, sec. 8, twsp. 34, range 26.
William Casey and Kacie Greenstreet to Michael Allen Dawes, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 26.
Robert H. Kicker, Trustee of the Robert H. Kicker Trust, and Sandra K. Kicker, Trustee of the Sandra K. Kicker Trust, to Cody L. and Alexis N.Carroll, sec. 13, twsp. 33, range 27.
Leon and Nancy Daniel to Jeffrey Gedbaw, blocks 3-6, Whitsett Second Addition.
Erin Daniel Beatty, Lisa Kenney, Dontay James Sharp, Trustees of the Erron and Delores Sharp Trust, to Raymond and Marie Winfrey, sec. 34, twsp. 34, range 25.
Ashley Eunice Winfrey to Raymond and Britta Marie Everett, sec. 33, twsp. 34, range 25.
John F. and Susie E. Rummel to Jacob M. and Vanessa Naylor, sec. 34, twsp. 35, range 26.
Susan Orjames to Kayleb M. and Cambria P. Sparks, lot 2, sec. 3, twsp. 35, range 28.
William Casey and Kacie Greenstreet to Stephan J. and Patricia Busby, sec. 8, twsp. 33, range 26.
Mark Allen Dyer to Russell A. and Isabel A. Dyer, lots 1-6, block 10, Lake View Addition.
Kristi Martinez to Barbara F. Lee, sec. 9, twsp. 33, range 28.
Jeffrey G. and Haleigh Nelson to Jeffrey G. and Haleigh Nelson, lot 1, sec. 31, twsp. 34, range 25.
Karry Teschner to Don A. Kaderly II, lots 1-3, Block 5 Babbs, Stratton and Bradley’s First.
Spring Creek Farm LTD to Dustin Schaaf, sec. 13, twsp. 36, range 27, sec. 14, twsp. 36, range 27.
Dustin and Terri A. Schaaf to Dustin and Terri A. Schaaf, secs. 13-14, twsp. 36, range 27.
