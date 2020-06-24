Civil Cases
LVNV Funding LLC, Chicago, Illinois, plaintiff, vs. Garry Blackard, Jerico Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $745.46.
Midland Credit Management, West Des Moines, Iowa, plaintiff, vs. Kristina Joy Brodersen, Humansville, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $4,073.03.
LVNV Funding, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Jerel R. Faught Junior, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, judgement against defendant, $675.31.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, plaintiff, vs. Cynthia J. Frye, Dunnegan, defendant, consent judgement entered against defendant, $1,635.13.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samantha D. Gloodt, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $2,207.86.
Plaza Services LLC, Columbia, plaintiff, vs. Michelle Jackson, Stockton, defendant, promissory note, judgement entered against defendant, $15,627.48.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts, Humansville, defendant, promissory note, consent judgement against defendant, $2,415.38.
Tower Loan of Missouri DBA Tower Loan, Springfield, plaintiff, vs. Heather Roberts et al, promissory note, consent judgement against defendants, $2,515.01.
Stockton Auto Inc., Stockton, plaintiff, vs. Justin Shouse et al, Schell City, small claims over $100, judgement entered against defendant, $5,268.00.
Midland Credit Management Inc., West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Tim Smelcer, Stockton, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $2,328.23.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, vs. Staci J. Tittle, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, default judgement against defendant, $1,504.22.
Michael A. Alcala, Jerico Springs, petitioner, vs. Allied Mental Health, Nevada, respondent, SATOP Assignment Review.
Crown Asset Management LLC, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Tammy Blackard, Jerico Springs, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue.
World Acceptance Corporation of Missouri, St. Louis, plaintiff, vs. Samantha D. Gloodt, Stockton, defendant, breach of contract, default judgement against defendant, $2,207.86.
Ivan Stewart, Weaubleau, plaintiff, vs. Daniel Rummel, Humansville, defendant, unlawful detainer, parties agree plaintiff be awarded possession of the residence.
Felonies
Justin Richard Crume, Stockton, charge information not publicly available, subpoena served.
Brandon Parker, Sheldon, charge information not publicly available, waiver of preliminary hearing.
Misdemeanors
Gabrielle L. Wigge, Nevada, passing bad check, class A misdemeanor, 30 days jail, execution of sentence suspended.— one year court supervised probation.
Melina Gail Goth, Nevada, failure to register motor vehicle, guilty plea, fine $25 and court costs.
Sara Riley Holmes, Lockwood, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $100.
Marriages
Blaze Daniel Ray Bullard, 19, El Dorado Springs, and Hayley Dawn Broughton, 20, El Dorado Springs.
Taylor Ryan Zitting, 20, Humansville, and Helen Sophia Williams, 19, Humansville.
Kevin Michael Martin, 26, Stockton, and Marisa Ashley Hughes, 26, Stockton.
Dissolutions
John Weisbrod and Brena S. Weisbrod, to modify, dismissed by parties.
Brian Nuding and Tonya Nuding, motion to modify, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Protection Orders
Stephen Charles Faucett III, adult abuse stalking, protection order issued.
Shaun E. Norval, adult abuse without stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Michael J. Wills, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jason Holloway, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Jason Arnold, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Deanna E. Arnold, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Stefanie Meek, adult abuse stalking, dismissed by court without prejudice.
Traffic Cases
Stacy Gordan Cameron, El Dorado Springs, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea written, fine $100.
Jaycee Raelin Dahmer-Jenkins, Nevada, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order (two sets except motorcycle), guilty plea, fine $200.
Brooke Ellen Williams, Warsaw, exceeded posted speed limit by 1-5 miles per hour, guilty plea, fine $50.50.
James Allen Zitting, failure to register motor vehicle, class B misdemeanor, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Conservation Violations
Ethan C. Maus, Osceola, fishing without a permit — Missouri resident, class A misdemeanor, guilty plea written, $49.50.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for June 14-20.
Sunday, June 14
Traffic stop at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning given.
Received a call of an assault against spouse and child on Route B in Jerico Springs. Spouse fled and the suspect does not know where she is. Spouse arrested.
Person reporting incident requesting assistance with husband suffering from bipolar disorder on West Blair Street. Having a manic episode with delusions and paranoia. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Main Street at St. Elizabeth’s Church in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Oak and Vine Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 54 from AA to El Dorado Springs. Failure to maintain lane and speeding. Unfounded.
Auto theft reported on East 1750 Road in Fair Play. 2014 Rancher taken. Hydraulic hoses pulled off of a hay baler and the baler was damaged. Clear, report taken.
Welfare check requested for male walking on Mo. 54 from 701 Road and appearing to be carrying a child. No child involved. Clear, no report.
Person reporting an incident reported a neighbor driving steel posts into his driveway on South 701 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Route K east of Horse Creek Bridge. Kolby Grimes was given citation for driving while suspended. Consented to search and nothing was located.
Person reporting an incident wants to report an employee for being uncooperative on East 2200 Road in Jerico Springs. Just wanted to have it on file. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person carrying a flashlight walking by the person reporting an incident’s house shortly after midnight on Crestview. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver at Crabtree Cove in Stockton. Two trucks peeling out and speeding around. Unfounded.
Monday, June 15
Traffic stop near Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning given.
ADT Alarms reported an alarm on East Thompson Street in El Dorado Springs. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Motor vehicle accident at Crabtree Loop in Stockton. Advised Missouri State Highway Patrol. Unfounded.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 39 and 215 Road in Stockton. Vehicle rolled two to three times. Female out of vehicle and said she is fine. Dispatched Medics. MSHP advised and they arrested Kathryn Todd for driving while intoxicated. Medics released.
Officer out on follow up on South Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Subject saw officer and ran into house and would not answer the door.
Officer reported a former student at Agape Boarding School, Stockton, would not leave premises and was belligerent. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on First Street in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued. Consent to search and nothing found.
Officer out on follow up on South Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer reported a suspicious vehicle at the parking lot at Cedar Ridge in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Trespasser reported on South Mo. 97 in Olympia. Gone on arrival.
Officer out on follow up on Route B in Jerico Springs regarding a stolen vehicle out of Barton County. Negative contact.
Trespasser reported on South 651 Road in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Warning given.
Person reporting an incident stated a neighbor's motion light keeps going off and the dogs are going crazy on South 1453 Road in Stockton. Requested an officer check it out. Nothing found.
Tuesday, June 16
Traffic stop at 601 and 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Krissy Mann arrested for active warrant.
Alarm Company reported an alarm at Sonic in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person on East Oak Street in Stockton. Officer drove through the area but found nothing.
Suspicious person on the top of the dam near the powerhouse. Reportedly laying in the grass. Handled by an officer.
An alarm company reported an alarm on South 1451 Road in Caplinger Mills. Handled by an officer.
Officer on Mo. 245 at a bridge in Dade County. Teens jumping off the bridge. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop near St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Stockton. Warning for speeding.
Traffic stop at the Orleans Trail South Boat Ramp. Shane Miller received a citation for driving while his license was revoked. Meth and drug paraphernalia found.
Motor vehicle accident reported near Hot Spot in Stockton. Neither party wanted a report made. Handled by an officer.
Allison’s at El Dorado Springs reported a drive-off. Dispatch called Hickory County and advised. They contacted the driver and he’s to return to pay for the gas. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Mo. 32 and RA Bear Creek. Driving erratically and at excessive speeds. Person reporting the incident was willing to sign a complaint. Unfounded.
Officer reported a road hazard on Mo. 39 and 1674 Road in Stockton. Pop-up camper came off of the hitch. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported a disturbance at Umberview in Stockton.
Suspicious person at the car wash in Stockton. Female in a vehicle and would not wake up. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of a drive off at Hot Spot in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop by Boathouse Restaurant in Stockton. Clear, no report.
Wednesday, June 17
Traffic stop on Oak and Church Street in Stockton. Warning for stop sign.
Theft reported on College Street in Stockton. Person reporting the incident said possible stolen guns are at his house. Officer secured the house. Nothing was found and nobody was found.
Suspicious person on Locust Street eastbound from Vine Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Sibling assault at Boathouse in Stockton. One dragged the other out of the truck and punched her. The victim wants to file a complaint. She came to the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office to do so. Report taken.
ESPD reported a 911 hang up. It pinged at East Mo. 32 in Stockton. Contact was made and all is well.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 in Bolivar. Transferred to Polk County.
Officer out on location on South Blair Street in Stockton for a 96 hour hold service. Male in custody and en route to Cox North in Springfield. Handled by an officer.
Officer out on East Gentry in El Dorado Springs. Person reporting an incident wants to talk to the officer in person.
Disturbance reported at Stockton Park. Officer advised subjects of the 12 hour rule.
Officer out to deliver groceries on East 1700 Road in Stockton.
Assault reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Brother assaulted his sister and his child. Male suspect’s wife having an anxiety attack. Handled by an officer.
Drive off reported at Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton. Unpaid fuel $42.76. Vehicle appeared to be heading east on Mo. 32. Negative contact. Advised Polk County of a dark blue king cab Dodge with a silver stripe.
Assault reported on South 175 Road in El Dorado Springs. Victim to file for an ex parte. Report taken.
Officer out on public service on North Main Street in El Dorado Springs.
Traffic stop on High and Oak in Stockton. Officer taking the subject to get his insurance.
Disturbance reported on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Person reporting the incident received a call stating his girlfriend was going to kill him. Could be pistols in the house. Handled by an officer.
Thursday, June 18
Detective from Olathe, Kansas, asked CCSO to contact a resident here and have them call him. Handled by an officer.
Received a call of what sounded like gunshots on Mo. 39 by Sawyer Tire. Turned out to be fireworks. Handled by an officer.
Interface Security reported an alarm on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Building secure per officer.
ADT reported an alarm on East Route N. Disregard.
Officer out assisting motorist on Mo. 39.
Assault reported at first beach in Stockton. Parties separated. Clear, no report.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Warning given.
Officer out assisting motorist at east dam entrance. Having car trouble.
ESPD reported they received a call of a suspicious person on Lake Hill Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject acted like he was under the influence of something and may have a gun. Subject saw an officer coming, and then ran and hid. Officer requested assistance to locate the subject. Clear, no report.
Disturbance reported at rock quarry in El Dorado Springs. A naked male was running around causing a disturbance. Friends picked up the subject.
Officers out on civil process at Owl Haven in Stockton. Officers to serve a 96 hour hold on a female subject who was taken to Cox South.
Received a call a door was open on a house which should be unoccupied on South Church Street in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and U. Warning for speeding.
Received a call from a resident stating his tires had been possibly punctured. He was told to report any information like this. Handled by dispatcher.
Cattle out on South Mo. 32. Unable to locate owners. Gone on arrival.
Received a call requesting information on what to do about someone who is driving but should not be. Dispatch asked the officer and dispatch called the caller back.
Received a call of a motor vehicle accident on Mo. 13 and Route B. Transferred to Polk County.
Theft reported on Lee Hopkins Drive in Stockton. Person reporting the incident stated prescription medication had been taken. Per the officer, we told the person the incident we need proof and exact information and the name of the thief. Person reporting the incident requested we call and get a refill and we advised we cannot do that.
Friday, June 19
ESPD called with a 911 hang up. Heard a female yelling “get out” and the phone went dead. Dispatch tried to reconnect. Negative contact on Broadway Street in Jerico Springs. Chad Kearsey arrested with warrants out of Jasper County and out of Riverside, California. Neither would extradite. Kearsey also has an order of protection.
Officers went to do a welfare check on Mo. 32 in Stockton. Subject was arrested.
Federal Protection reported an alarm at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Handled by dispatcher.
Central Station reported an alarm on Hammons Drive in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Careless and imprudent driver on Route K and U in Stockton. Gone on arrival.
Person reporting an incident came into CCSO to say they had picked up a male on east Hwy 32 Stockton. He was hitchhiking. Dispatch reported it to the appropriate place and there is nothing which can be done. Handled by dispatcher.
Careless and imprudent driver reported west of Stockton on Mo. 32 heading toward Stockton. Finally got the subject stopped by the courthouse in Stockton and he stated he had been distracted. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Mo. 54 and 101 Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Saturday, June 20
Traffic stop on Ward Street in Stockton. Warning given.
Trespasser reported at Allison’s Garage in El Dorado Springs. Call cancelled.
Disturbance on South Vine Street in Stockton. Neighbors were shooting fireworks. Handled by an officer.
Traffic stop on Mo. 32 and 97. Warning given.
Careless and imprudent driver reported at the north pavilion at the state park. Two Mustangs racing. Gone on arrival.
Traffic stop on South and Pine Street in Stockton. Citation to Brenda Woodrell for failure to register.
Traffic stop by Vikings in Stockton. Consent to search given and immediately retracted. Warning given.
Traffic stop on Beach Road in Stockton. Warning given.
Officer out on civil process on South 1425 Road in Stockton. Papers served.
Traffic stop on Mo. 39 south of Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued for registration.
Officer out on civil process on South 501 Road in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on East Thompson in El Dorado Springs. Negative contact.
Officer out on civil process on South 425 Road in El Dorado Springs. Papers served.
Officer out assisting motorist on Mo. 32 South of Route U in El Dorado Springs. Driver hit a cat and was making sure there were not cats under the car. Clear, no report.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route B towards Mo. 39. Person reporting the incident stated he has been side swiped and the driver left the scene. Red truck broke his mirror and the driver side window. Person reporting the incident on the way to CCSO to make a report. Another vehicle stated they also had been side swiped on Route B and 825 Road. Damage done to driver side fender and mirror. Driver received small cuts from broken glass. Handled by an officer.
Officer reported boards on a house on High Street have been taken down and the board on the door was removed. Officer secured the building.
Traffic stop on Mo. 97 near 2100 Road. Warning for speeding.
Suspicious person on Route B west of Jerico Springs. Subject flashing flash light into windshield. Gone on arrival.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for June 16-20.
Tuesday, June 16
Officers arrested Diamond L. (Applebee) Marshall, 21, of El Dorado Springs for a Cedar County warrant, charging her with violation of an order of protection with a $500 cash bond. She was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested John D. Donahue Jr., 35, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant, charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of stealing and utility tampering with a $953 bond. He was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Tagger L. Kellum, 26, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal warrant charging him with failure to appear on the original charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing marijuana with a $401 bond. He was released on bond pending a court appearance.
Officers arrested Gregory Brent Jackson Jr., 20, of El Dorado Springs for the probable cause of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bicycle equipment required. He was released on summonses pending a court appearance.
Thursday, June 18
Officers responded to 115 East MO. 54 Highway, Pitt Stop, concerning a report of counterfeit United States currency. The investigation revealed a person had attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 408 North St. James concerning reported property damage. The investigation revealed damage to a motor vehicle. A suspect has been identified, a report was taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, June 20
Officers responded to 710 South Main St. concerning a reported larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a 64-gig Samsung Galaxy S8 cell phone. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Commission Minutes
The Cedar County Commission met June 15, 2020. Present were Marlon Collins, presiding commissioner; Don Boultinghouse, northern commissioner; Robert Foster, southern commissioner; Heather York, county clerk.
The commission met with Chad Pyle, assessor: requests to process court order 25551-25560, to add-on the assessed valuation of newly purchased personal property. Set Board of Equalization session for July 13 with final session on July 20.
The commission met with Robert Graves for the purpose of the fireworks display to be held at Agape Boarding School on July 4, with a rain date of July 5. A motion was made by Foster to close the following intersections of CR1301 and CR1400, CR1325 and CR1400 temporarily, through the conclusion of the event, second by Boultinghouse. Collins, Foster and Boultinghouse voted yes.
The commission met with Sheriff James McCrary. The weekly report of inmate housing stood at 55.
The commission contacted a land owner for a second time to remove gates and posts from across CR150. The ;and owner agrees to remove it as soon as he can.
The commission met with road and bridge supervisor DJ Ford. They discussed gates needing to be removed from across CR150 by land owners, and maintenance needed on CR951/CR1250.
A resident called to report concerns about CCMH board meeting times.
The commission reviewed the monthly restitution collection report for prosecuting attorney office.
Bills and payroll were approved.
Transfers
James A. and Donna R. Pelfrey to Larissa D. Waite, lots 1 and 3, Crestview Addition.
Carol R. Greenstreet to Jean Nail, sec. 20, twsp. 33, range 26.
Frank D. and Kimberly A. Eitemiller to James Michael and Denise Janet Burton, lots 27-29, block 6, Hayes Addition to the town of Stockton.
Jayson and Laura Linker to Dean M. and Pamela M. Rassman, lots 4-10, block 4, Original Jerico Springs.
Travis L. and Kaitlyn J. Harmon to Seth M. Haslock, lot 13, Cassell and Switzer Addition to Stockton.
Aaron B. and Marietta M. Martin to Aaron David and Susan Elaine Martin, sec. 21, twsp. 35, range 28.
Aaron B. and Marietta M. Martin to Daniel W. and Courtney R. Wosoba, sec. 20, twsp. 35, range 27.
Paul L. and Dixie L. Wallen to Julie A. Owens, sec. 6, twsp. 34, range 25.
Michael G. and Helen E. Donaldson to David Wayne Murdock Jr., lots 7 and 8, block 2, Spark’s First Addition to El Dorado Springs.
Norman S. and Laura A. Beachy to Barbara Mast and Henry Beachy, lot 8, sec. 1, twsp. 34, range 25.
Christy Marie Fields to Megan D. Dodson, lot 3, Collins Addition to Stockton.
Richard W. and Myrna M. Green to Richard W. and Myrna M. Green, lot 23, County Oaks Estate.
Trustee of the Lucille Little Revocable Trust, Susan Kay Neece, to Susan Kay Neese, sec. 10, twsp. 33, range 25.
Thomas H. and Janice L. Graves to James D. Bender, lot 23, block 4, Cruce’s West Addition to El Dorado Springs.
H&R Foster Investments LLC to Nicholas C. and Rachael A. Burrell, sec. 32, twsp. 34, range 26.
Randy R. and Julie A. Daering to Full of Hands LLC, sec. 23, twsp. 34, range 26.
Daniel W. and Candice M. Millard to Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard, lots 24-27, block 2, Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
Dennis W. and Sandra J. Millard to Jennifer D. Cully, lot 24-27, block 2, Hayes Addition to the Town of Stockton.
