Civil Cases
Nebraska Furniture Mart, Inc., Kansas City, plaintiff, vs. Jackie Strydom, El Dorado Springs, defendant, regular foreign judgement, case review scheduled at 8 a.m. Monday, May 4.
Crown Asset Management LLC, plaintiff, St. Louis, vs. John H. Kramer, Humansville, defendant, breach of contract, change of venue, transferred to Cass County.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Michael T. Strange, Collins, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Lance William Meister, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Cedar County Memorial Hospital, El Dorado Springs, plaintiff, vs. Roger K. Partridge, El Dorado Springs, defendant, suit on account, dismissed by parties.
Clinton E. Moore, El Dorado Springs, petitioner, vs. Kenneth Zeller, Director of the Department of Revenue, Jefferson City, respondent, petition to determine ownership of a motor vehicle, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 23.
Progressive Casualty Insurance, West Des Moines, plaintiff, vs. Shawn O’Banion, Bolivar, suit on account, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
Brandon L. Smith, Dadeville, plaintiff, vs. Stockton R-1 School District, Stockton, defendant, employment discrimination, summons issued for Stockton R-1 School District.
Lincoln Rash, minor plaintiff/petitioner and Skyla Dawn, next of friend, vs. Christian Alexander Stanberry, defendant, personal injury — vehicular, hearing scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, July 17.
Felonies
Jason Smith, Lockwood, discharge/shoot firearm at or from a motor vehicle/shoot at a person, motor vehicle or building/habitable structure — persistent offender, class B felony, warrant issued.
Christopher Ricky Allen Wilson, Walnut Grove, stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft, class D felony, warrant issued.
Jessica D. Beard, El Dorado Springs, non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support, class E felony, initial appearance scheduled at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.
Robert Massengale, Caplinger Mills, charge information not publicly available, warrant served, $15,000 surety bond posted.
Misdemeanors
Jesse Tindel, Linn Creek, stealing, class A misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 13.
Aaron Swift, Springfield, animal abuse, class A misdemeanor, amended information filed.
Stacy Gordan Cameron, El Dorado Springs, owner operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility — first offense, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Darren Andrew Edmiston, El Dorado Springs, driver/front seat passenger failure to wear properly adjusted/fastened seat belt, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams of less, class D misdemeanor, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Friday, April 29.
Dissolutions
Michael A. Vega, Ozark, petitioner, vs. Adina A. Vega, Ozark, respondent.
Traffic Cases
Colson Burroughs Fisher, Nevada, operated a motor vehicle with brakes not in good working order, guilty plea written, fine $200.
Julie Ann Kyser, Nevada, driver/front seat passenger to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $60.50.
Milo James Schierholz, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 miles per hour, guilty plea written, fine $50.50.
Belinda Kay Sims, Springfield, exceeded posted speed limit by 1 to 5 miles per hour, initial appearance scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Sheriff’s Office
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement log for March 29-April 4.
03/29
Sunday, March 29
El Dorado Springs requested agency assistance at Forest and Marshall Street in El Dorado Springs. Several people in the street were yelling. Clear, no report.
Officer out on follow up on Route RB in Stockton. Subjects will inform if scooter shows up.
Officer out on follow up on South Park Street in Stockton. Follow up on scooter. Scooter to stay at a certain apartment.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 at the Polk and Cedar County line. Gone when an officer arrived.
Theft reported on South 1975 Road in Stockton. Catalytic converter, leaf blower and a generator stolen. Clear, a report was taken. The next day, the caller reported finding the catalytic converter in Humansville. Officers en route to the possible subject’s residence. No contact made. Property traded to individuals who did not know they were stolen. Suspects’ names given, some items sold to salvage and resold and trail has died.
Monday, March 30
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Route O and Wagner in Jerico Springs. Trucks were racing up and down the road and spinning tires. Gone when an officer arrived.
Caller called back the next day to find out the suspects had been located. Owner was willing to prosecute.
Welfare check requested on east Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Caller stated she thought she could smell propane. Turned out to be a skunk. Handled by an officer.
Suspicious person reported on Ash Street in Jerico Springs. Male in the backyard may be intoxicated and has a bloody nose. Medic dispatched and later canceled. Handled by an officer.
Tree reported on fire on Route U near 421 Road. Transferred to El Dorado Springs Police Department.
Welfare check requested on West Gordon in Jerico Springs. Contact made and will call the caller. Handled by an officer.
Dog attack on South Street in Stockton. Dog taken to a veterinarian. Call transferred to dog collector.
Theft reported on South 331 Road in El Dorado Springs. Car dolly stolen and has his boat trailer plate on it. Clear, a report was taken.
Welfare check requested Brians Auto in Stockton. No contact for over a week. Officer checked all the buildings. Negative contact.
Property damage reported on East 1658 Road in Stockton. Property owner trying to evict renters and advised by attorney to report damage. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct at Pirtle’s Automotive in Stockton. Two children playing in a lot without clothes on and no adults around. Officer located the children at residence.
Traffic stop at Poplar and Park Street in El Dorado Springs. Citation issued to Curtis Knutter in reference to a hit and run.
Child custody issue on East 150 Road in El Dorado Springs. Clear, no report.
Suspicious person on Skyline Street. Males in yards with binoculars, but turned out to be meter readers. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on South 201 Road in El Dorado Springs. Caller stated a suspect hit his car the day before with his bike, and now the door won’t open. Clear, a report was taken.
Horses reported out on South Route U in El Dorado Springs. Gone when an officer arrived.
Tuesday, March 31
An officer out on motor assistance on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Vehicle unoccupied and not blocking the roadway.
Careless and imprudent driver reported on Mo. 32 in El Dorado Springs. Subject flagged down officer to report the other vehicle was all over the road. Gone when the officer arrived.
Caller reported an individual leaving ruts where he needs to mow on South Mo. 32 west of sale barn in El Dorado Springs. Handled by an officer.
An off-duty dispatcher reported a careless and imprudent driver. Vehicle was weaving in and out of traffic with four-wheelers. Officer advised the subject to keep four-wheelers off the roadway.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Mo. 32 just before Mo. 54 in El Dorado Springs. Truck’s brakes gave out and hit the sprayer tractor. No injuries. Vehicles to be towed off roadway. Transferred to another agency.
Woody’s Fast Stop in Stockton reported a drive off. Dispatch contacted Johnson County. Driver paid for snacks and forgot to pay for gas. Handled by dispatch.
Suicidal subject reported at St. Clair County line. El Dorado Springs Police Department and Cedar County Sheriff Office officer located the subject and returned home. Parents to watch the subject overnight. Handled by an officer.
Wednesday, April 1
Resident claimed somebody opened the back door and hit the dryer and turned off the stove light. Unfounded.
Suspicious person on East 1656 Road in Stockton. Somebody knocked on the door stating they were supposed to pick somebody up. Clear, no report.
El Dorado Springs Police Department advised of a welfare check at Brian’s Tires in Stockton. Handled by an officer.
Disorderly conduct reported on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Male throwing things and making threats. Handled by an officer.
Hot Spot clerk reported selling cigarettes to a subject and believes they were given to an underage subject. Handled by an officer.
Disturbance on Owens Mill Road in Stockton. Officer advised the suspect to turn down music.
Caller reported a suspect stealing a truck engine at West Route B in Jerico Springs. Officer has one in custody and is heading to Cedar County Sheriff Office.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Ward and South Street in Stockton. Clear, a report was taken.
Motor vehicle accident reported on Route N and J in Stockton. Dispatched medic, but help declined. Transferred to another agency.
Theft reported at Bear Creek School. Items taken out of storage shed.
Thursday, April 2
Black calf on Roadway on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Gone when an officer arrived.
Kansas City Police Department requested agency assistance on South Mo. 32. They’re investigating an abandoned vehicle in Kansas City. Subject is fishing in the area. Handled by an officer and dispatch.
Large bull out on Mo. 32 and Mo. 39. Neighbor to put bull back in field. Handled by an officer.
Property damage on 1501 Road in 1220. Somebody drove through 80-90 yards of fence and hit a telephone box. Needs a deputy out to take pictures. Handled by an officer.
Fraud reported on South 145 Road in El Dorado Springs. Caller applied to an online job and believes it is a scam. Officer advised to call the FBI fraud claim department. Handled by an officer.
Caller found a cell phone on South Mo. 39 in Stockton. Officer retrieved property and delivered it to the owner.
Trespassing reported on Route O and 1550 Road in Jerico Springs. Two vehicles and three mailboxes were damaged. Officer issued two citations.
Suspicious person at Stockton State Park Umber Ridge. Suspect carrying a machete and acting strange. Officers located the suspect. He was hunting mushrooms. Handled by an officer.
Called stated somebody was trying to break in on South High Street in Stockton. Owner cleaning and moving on the property. Handled by an officer.
Welfare check requested on East 950 Road in El Dorado Springs. Subject had gotten out of bed and walked away from home. Medic dispatched, but help was declined. Subject was located and returned home. Handled by an officer.
An officer was trying to locate a four-wheeler on North Street in Stockton. Possible stolen. Unfounded.
Friday, April 3
Traffic stop on Route C and E in Jerico Springs. Driver not dimming lights.
Received a call from Jerico Springs area. Dispatcher unable to understand the caller. Relayed information to an officer, and the officer located the subject. He had accidentally set off his life alert button, but he was alright. Handled by an officer.
Strong propane odor detected by MFA Propane on West Mo. 32. MFA contacted. Handled by an officer.
Officer transporting an inmate to Vernon County.
Property owner came into the Cedar County Sheriff Office to fill out a statement. Renter at East 373 Road in Halfway moved out and took his furniture to Bolivar. Several items taken. Handled by an officer.
Motor vehicle accident reported on 2000 and 525 Road in Jerico Springs. Two vehicles, one injury. Missouri State Highway Patrol contacted.
Officer transporting subject to Cox Hospital in Springfield from South Park.
Received a call stating an order needed to be picked up and delivered at Woods Supermarket in Stockton. Officer delivered to East. Mo. 215.
Welfare check requested at the Stockton Cemetery. Elderly man with a walker barely getting around. Officer transported male to Orchard Street in Stockton.
Owl Haven Motel reported one of their rooms had been broken into overnight. Requested an officer to come by. Handled by an officer.
Female came into the Cedar County Sheriff Office stating she had no place to go. Tried contacting the Ministerial Alliance several times with no contact. Handled by an officer.
El Dorado Police
The El Dorado Springs Police Department incident report for April 3-5.
Friday, April 3
An officer responded to 800 South Grand Street concerning a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The investigation revealed the theft of a white 2005 Cadillac passenger car bearing Missouri license TA3U2S. The vehicle was later recovered in Butler. A suspect has been identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.
Saturday, April 4
Officers responded to 513 South Forrest Street for a report of a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of LP Smart Siding. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Officers responded to 700 South Park, Apartment 8, concerning a reported assault. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
Sunday, April 5
Officers arrested Diamond L. Marshall, 21, of El Dorado Springs for an El Dorado Springs Municipal Warrant, charging her with failure to appear per court order on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with a $401.50 bond. She was released on recognizance pending a court appearance.
An officer responded to 105 North Forest on a reported burglary. The investigation revealed the theft of a Craftsman chainsaw, pole saw and weed Eater. A report was taken and the investigation continues.
