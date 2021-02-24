Spire Missouri, Inc. has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity to construct, own, operate and maintain a natural gas distribution system providing natural gas service in Buchanan County. The requested CCN would be a further expansion of the Company’s existing certificated area.
According to the application, Spire seeks a CCN to provide natural gas service to a single project where a developer has contacted the natural gas company with a need for a distribution system extension to serve 34 single-family residential lots (Paradise Lakes Estates).
Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than March 17, 2021, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box #360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone (800) 392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency representing the general public in matters before the Commission.
Spire provides natural gas service to approximately 1.17 million natural gas customers; including Cedar County.
