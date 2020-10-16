With fall in the air, a new country tradition is making its way to Stockton in the form of 2020’s inaugural Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17.
Hosted just three miles west of Stockton at Agapé Ranch’s arena located at 12998 E. 1440 Rd., the ranked PRCA event will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, as well as appearances by five-time nation rodeo clown finalist and four-time PRCA comedy act of the year winner John Harrison and world famous trick and roman rider Jessica Blair Fowlkes.
Sponsors from Stockton, as well as all across the Ozarks, have combined make the area’s first professional rodeo possible and look to grow the event in the years to come.
“This is the first time we’ve really had all the opportunities come together to make this happen,” event coordinator Kelly Kenney said. “All of our sponsors, large and small, have been the real key to making this happen. We’re hoping to have a big turn out and we’d like to see this happen here in Stockton at least once a year as we move forward.”
Kelley went on to share his appreciation for the Agapé Ranch’s partnership for the use of the arena facilities and “making a venue available so this event could really take shape.”
Currently, discounted tickets for the event are available at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, and the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce office located on the Stockton Square.
Additional information can be found by visiting the event’s website at stocktonlakeprcarodeo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.