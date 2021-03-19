This being St. Patrick’s Day, I intended to do my annual column on my Irish ancestry, hopefully without repeating too much of the story I’ve told in past years.
I had a plan, if I could just get Ancestry.com to cooperate. I had hoped to tell a story as new to me as to my readers. I hoped to share more about my great-great-great-great grandfather, Capt. Peter Daly, who was killed in a duel in Ireland before the American Revolution. I do not know exactly when, where, or what the dispute was about, or who did the shooting. But, I figured if more was to be learned, I could dig it up on Ancestry.
I could not.
Long before Ancestry even came into being, my mother, nee Hazellee Daly, told me the story of my Daly ancestors’ arrival in the New World. An Irishman in British forces stationed in New York, Captain Daly returned to Galway prior to the Revolutionary War, leaving his son in the care of a Dutch businessman on the Mohawk River. Before he could return, the Revolutionary War began and his 16-year-old son, also Peter, joined a British regiment (possibly the King’s Royal Regiment of New York). Ascending from the rank of private to captain, the valorous younger Peter was among Loyalist officers granted land in Ontario, Canada, on the Bay of Quinte after the war. There, in the words of his grandson published in 1869, he “carved out of the forest his own fortune and left a numerous and respected family.”
My grandfather, C.L. Daly, was among those, “numerous” descendants, establishing himself as a sign painter in Springfield, Mo., in 1903.
Mom’s family lore was reinforced in a 1969 letter from my great-aunt Kathleen Daly in Ontario, in which she described the hardships the Daly settlers experienced “from lack of nourishment, as there was no food but fish and berries until they could till a little land.”
Though my crawl through the limbs of the Daly family tree offered no new insights into the elder Captain Daly’s duel, it provided, as usual, several hours of intrigue.
As my great-great-great grandfather was a Loyalist to the Crown, so were other branches of the family. That would be expected, of course, since the entire settlement of Ernest town was first populated by families of Loyalists.
While creeping along the branches I was distracted from my original mission to explore the roots of the middle name of “Lee” in many Daly generations, including my younger daughter, “Melissa Lee.” I knew my great-grandmother was Annie Lee, but I had taken my research no farther. As children we were told the “Lee” in younger brother’s, my mother’s and my grandfather’s names connected us to the Gen. Robert E. Lee family. We had no evidence of it, but younger brother, Stephen, a Civil War buff, chose to take it as gospel. My climbing down the tree could not confirm it.
My great-grandmother Annie Lee Daly was descended from the Lee family of Farmington, Connecticut. The first of those was John Lee of Essex, England, who arrived in America in 1634 at age 13 and was among 84 settlers who established the town of Farmington. His descendants included three generations of physicians — Ebenezer Lee, William Hooker Lee and Hiram Davis Lee (Annie’s father), who was also a member of Parliament in Canada. Also Loyalists, Doctors Ebenezer and William moved to Canada at the outbreak of the American Revolution.
In contrast, The Continental Army’s Major General “Light Horse” Harry Lee of Virginia, father of Gen. Robert E. Lee, was a heroic leader in the Revolution. Any connection to the Lees of Connecticut seems highly unlikely.
Back on another limb, I’ll keep looking for evidence of Peter Daly’s duel, but my latest Ancestry DNA analysis indicates I may be out on a twig, rather than a limb.
September estimates give only 3 percent Irish ancestry, despite my direct link to Galway. The greater portion — 67 percent — is from England and Northwestern Europe, while 15 percent is Scottish (Hamilton, of course), 6 percent Germany (Gerhardt), 5 percent Sweden, 3 percent Norway and 1 percent Baltic states. No Robert E. Lee link, anywhere — but Vikings? Could be — way out on another limb.
That’s the great thing about genealogy; whatever you want your ancestry to be, it’s out there somewhere. Wish me happy climbing.
Copyright 2021, James E. Hamilton; email jhamilton000@centurytel.net. Read more of his works in Ozarks RFD 2010-2015, available online or from the author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.