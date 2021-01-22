Amidst the current pandemic, Nevada Regional Medical Center currently is preparing to administer vaccinations for the novel coronavirus to larger swaths of community residents in the near future.
Though certain facets of the distribution remain dependent on vaccination supply and regular availability at national, statewide and regional levels, NRMC community relations and foundation manager Natalie Eberhard said the local healthcare organization supports the approved vaccines becoming available from prescription drug manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna.
“The FDA and the CDC have done their job here,” Eberhard said. “We're certainly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as [COVID-19] vaccination supplies become more widely available. From everything I have read and researched on this, any risk is certainly outweighed by the reward.”
Commenting on NRMC current testing capabilities, Eberhard confirmed NRMC does not have a shortage of COVID-19 testing materials and can utilize both rapid and 24-48-hour testing for the coronavirus in any medical circumstance.
Based on a recent contribution shared by healthcare entities from Cass County, NRMC received nearly 250 doses of the coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Pfizer and already has been in the process of administering it to high-risk doctors, nurses and medical professionals within its organization.
Noting precautions and safety measures still are being strictly adhered to, Eberhard said medical staff and frontline workers at NRMC still are wearing all necessary personal protective equipment and “layering protection” in many screening and ongoing routine medical situations.
Eberhard also went on to note NRMC is in the process of having its public facilities certified as vaccination sites as larger quantities of the vaccine are dispersed over the coming weeks and months ahead — making the entity more equipped to accommodate larger volumes of vaccine recipients as the vaccination supply becomes readily accessible to broader portions of local communities in accordance with the recent plan announced by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Eberhard also confirmed there have been no reports of adverse effects or serious negative reactions to all recipients of the vaccine to NRMC staff to date.
Additional information regarding the COVID-19 vaccination's availability and distribution in accordance with Missouri's gubernatorial plan, interested parties are encouraged to contact NRMC by calling (417) 667-3355 and/or the Vernon County Health Department at (417) 667-7418.
