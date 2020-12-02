Kicking off this winter’s basketball season, the Stockton High School Lady Tigers placed third in the Fair Play basketball tournament after playing through the bracket against area teams last week, claiming bronze honors by securing two wins out of three games.
In the tournament’s first game, the Lady Tigers won a dominating 58-13 score over the Fair Play Lady Hornets on Monday, Nov. 23.
The Lady Tigers’ next game against the Marion C. Early Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was lost by a small margin with a score of 35-41.
The third place victory against the Pleasant Hope Lady Pirates brought the winning momentum back into play, however, by a score of 46-24.
In the game vying for third place in the tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 25, sophomore Summer Kenney was a driving force for the Tigers, racking up six points in the first quarter, three in the second quarter and three in the final quarter.
Junior Kara Hedrick showed offensive prowess, as well, putting two on the scoreboard in the first quarter, two in the second quarter, five in the third quarter and two in the fourth.
All tournament team selections were bestowed upon Kenney and senior Jenna Rickman.
This week — on Monday, Nov. 30, the Lady Tigers faced the Bolivar Lady Liberators in Bolivar, losing by a score of 30-28.
Looking ahead, the Lady Tigers’ next matchup is scheduled at Adrian against the Lady Blackhawks on Monday, Dec. 7. Their first home game is scheduled against the Osceola Lady Indians at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.