Not the flu

COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, was the main talking point at the El Dorado Springs city council regular session on Monday evening, March 16.
Cedar County Health Department community services manager Janean Ehlers presented information about the virus to the council, beginning her introduction with a prediction the virus will inevitably travel to Cedar County.
“The (United States) president today said we went from 50 people congregating last night to now 10,” Ehlers said. “We’re all going to get sick.”
Ehlers noted the El Dorado R-II district is closed until the end of the week; the R-II district and the CCHD will then reassess the situation. Additionally, she said, the Stockton R-I was set to be open on Tuesday, March 17, for students to attend classes and gather homework; R-I is set to reassess the situation on Friday, March 27.
However, Ehlers added, there is a high chance the school districts will not reopen for the remainder of the year, “because at this point, I wanted them shut down before we had cases in school.”
Ehlers said it’s important to not panic in the face of the virus, and because this situation is “uncharted water,” exemplifying kindness to others and being considerate of personal hygiene is important.
If a Cedar County resident feels symptoms related to COVID-19, such as a fever, sore throat or cough, the resident should call the CCHD ahead of time and provide information about where they have traveled and who they have interacted with.
“We’re not going to try to infect an entire clinic,” Ehlers said. “We’re bringing them in our back door at the medical mall. We have a spot we’re putting up a temporary wall. We’re bringing them in there … the physician will be the only person who will have contact with them.”
The first thing the clinic will do in potential cases is rule out influenza. They will watch out for patients who meet the criteria for having traveled to areas where there are confirmed cases of the coronavirus, or being associated and in close contact with somebody who did travel.
Eventually, though, the virus will be “community-spread,” but until that point comes, the CCHD will continue to meet the travel-based algorithm.
El Dorado Springs Mayor Cory Gayman asked if there is an estimated date for when the virus will be spread in the community. Ehlers replied, “We do not know.” They do know, however, the virus spreads and doubles “every six days.”
The issue at hand comes from how the coronavirus is doubling faster than the flu, and the flu has circulated in the United States for years, so most citizens have had antibodies built up for the flu; the coronavirus, however, is novel, so it will affect an estimated 40-70% of the population, only slowing down when the country has “herd immunity,” Ehlers said.
Currently, the state is still testing people and implementing surveillance to see how many cases there are across the board — as of press time Tuesday, March, there were none in Cedar County — but there will come a point where people will not be tested and advised to heal at home, she said.
It is essential to protect people ages 60 and older, especially those with compromised immune systems or living in close confinement, such as nursing homes and jail, she added.
If a patient who is healing at home feels their symptoms worsen, they will be advised to ride in an ambulance to a larger healthcare facility because Cedar County Memorial Hospital will not be taking COVID-19 patients, Ehlers said.
“I don’t want to scare you … it’s going to be okay,” Ehlers said. “Take a deep breath. I want you to be washing your hands, keep your hands away from your face.”
El Dorado Springs city manager Bruce Rogers asked how the coronavirus compares to the H1N1 virus; Ehlers responded the comparison is “worse.”
“This is 10 times more deadly than the 1918 spanish flu,” Ehlers said.
Gayman said many people have commented the coronavirus is simply “just the flu,” and asked why people should be concerned. Ehlers said the coronavirus has never been around before, so it will affect “everyone.”
“This is new, and it is going to kill people, and we have seen it kill people in China,” Ehlers said. “China had 11 beds per 1,000 people. … The United States has 3 beds per 1,000 people. Let that sink in.”
Gayman asked Ehlers if she predicted any more types of restrictions from the Missouri-state level, but Ehlers said the state would not do so because they have left those decisions up to health departments.
She noted CCHD does not have jurisdiction over daycares, but she has called several in El Dorado Springs and one in Stockton, noting some daycares in Springfield are being contacted about staying open for the children of healthcare workers so they can continue to work.
The CCHD has created signs Ehlers encourages all businesses to hang up on their premises, which says the CCHD recommends people to not enter if they feel ill.
Ehlers said updates on the virus in Cedar County will be provided every Tuesday.
Later in the agenda, Gayman addressed the COVID-19 situation in his mayor council report.
“Over the past several days, we came to realize the COVID-19 would start affecting our daily lives,” Gayman said. “For the most part, we feel safe in our small Missouri town of El Dorado Springs. We are a close-knit community that always cares for one another and helps our neighbors in good times and bad.”
The coronavirus and the subsequent reactions to it are quickly changing everyday routines, he said.
“I am grateful for our strong community leaders and business owners who are taking steps to keep us safe and informed as more information comes in daily and even hourly,” Gayman said.
He thanked Ehlers and Judy Renn, CCMH Board of Trustees President, for being present at the council meeting and the role they play in the situation, noting the council will continue to rely on them as a trusted source of facts on the virus.
“Today, I met with Bruce, Chief Sherieck and the other city department heads to discuss how the virus will affect our daily operations,” Gayman said. “We will have a weekly meeting, or more frequently as necessary, to update as the situation evolves.”
The group also reviewed their emergency plan to better understand their role as a city “to protect the citizens,” he said.
“I want you to know we are acting intelligently and decisively to help El Dorado Springs through this emergency,” Gayman said. “Thank you to everyone who calls El Dorado Springs home for your trust and patience as we work through this together."
