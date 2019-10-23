Recognizing the growing trend of cutting the cord, an official from local internet provider Windstream said he has not heard any complaints regarding the company’s decision to decommission linear cable television service to Stockton and Bolivar effective Friday, Nov. 1.
“It was a recognition the cable service no longer meets the needs of our audience,” spokesman Scott Morris recently told the Republican. “We’re moving more resources toward internet and voice service.”
Windstream first notified customers Tuesday, Aug. 6, of its decision to terminate cable service.
“By decommissioning the current analog video platform, this will allow Windstream to focus on providing high-speed internet and other more advanced communication services — the things that people are really focused on today,” Morris said.
Morris said he has heard no official feedback from customers regarding the move but added anyone who has not yet signed up for another TV service can get assistance from Windstream.
“We will help them make the transition to DirecTV,” Morris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.