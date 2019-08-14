A total of 17 new teachers was introduced to the El Dorado Springs R-II school board during the panel’s meeting Thursday, Aug. 8, in the high school library.
Welcomed into the Bulldog fold were Melissa Gooden, Stephanie Fritts, Brooke Schwalm, Kylie Taylor, Alexa Mays, Amanda Stacy, Grace Rhodes, Morgan Engleman, Daniel Stantorf, Emily Ford, Donald McCorkendale, Logan Friar, Nick Engleman, Kaley Lyons, Kelley Beckner, Cozy Beckner and Sheila Benham.
Other board actions:
Elementary, middle and high school handbooks were approved.
The annual tax rate hearing was set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22.
Transportation for Roscoe district students was approved.
The 2019-20 tuition was set at $8,481.96.
A policy change regarding pets on campus was approved.
A policy change prohibiting dual team sport participation was approved.
Four pallets of stripped computers were declared surplus property.
All motions passed unanimously, with Darrell Eason, Josh Boyd, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Chad Whitesell and Nathan Murry all voting in favor.
Elsewhere, superintendent Mark Koca updated the board on the progress on the district’s insurance claim following a lightning strike in May on the school buildings.
The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
