Stockton residents and Cedar County Republican subscribers have likely noticed the new presence at the newspaper in the form of a new sales representative, Melanie Chance.
Chance is a Cedar County native and makes her home here with her husband, Jesse, and three children; Spencer, 16, Simmona, 11, and Salem, 5.
In speaking about her new role, Chance was clear and direct about her connection to Cedar County, as well as her knowledge of and dedication to the greater Cedar County area.
“I am truly looking forward to bringing increased exposure and value, positive customer service and real results to our local clients and businesses in our area,” Chance said. “I love this area and my family lives here. This is a great fit and I'm looking forward to being a helpful presence within the area's growing business community.”
Chance has been with CCR for a matter of weeks and already made considerable headway in her new role as she continues to make meaningful progress and develop professional relationships with a number of local businesses, chambers of commerce, schools, non-profits and regional government entities.
Business-builder packages are available, web-based promotions, high quality print work and advertisement bundles are just part of what Chance is setting businesses up with weekly – and her enthusiasm and professionalism are yielding immediate results.
“The value and opportunities here with the Republican are almost exponential,” Chance said. “I'm happy to work with any business on any budget. We have modern and options available to anyone. All we have to do is connect.”
For additional information, affordable advertising opportunities or to schedule a meeting with Chance, interested parties are encouraged to e-mail melaniec@phillipsmedia.com or call the CCR office at 276-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.