Sac Osage Retired School Employees Association announces the opening of applications for the Nellie Nicholas Memorial teaching scholarship.
Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria. Scholarships are not available for graduate work.
Requirements:
•Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-II School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.
•Applicants must be enrolled in a four-year undergraduate program at a college or university and pursuing a career in education.
•Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.
•Applicant’s ACT score must meet their college’s requirements to enter the education field.
Application (all 5 items below must be completed to be considered):
•Complete the application form (neatly, printed or typed).
•Supply a recent official transcript which includes an official copy of ACT scores.
•Submit a signed letter of recommendation/reference from a teacher, professor or advisor who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.
•Submit a signed letter of personal recommendation/reference from someone other than a family member who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.
•Submit a typed essay (one-page maximum) expressing individual/personal desire to enter the teaching profession.
*Incomplete submissions will be rejected*
Attention:
Guidelines and application forms may be picked up from the High School Office at the R-2 School and also at the Christian School Office. Those unable to pick up copies at the schools may email Ashley Rogers arogers@eldo.k12.org to request a copy of the application form and guidelines.
Forms and information also can be accessed through www.thehighschoolcounselor.com.
Mail applications to Evelyn Boyle at 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs. All necessary documentation must be postmarked by May 1, for consideration.
Scholarship award decisions will be made by May 15, and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.
