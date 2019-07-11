Several Cedar County residents were involved in traffic accidents in recent days.
Traci Guinn, 43, El Dorado Springs, suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, five miles west of El Dorado Springs on U.S. 54 in Vernon County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Guinn was traveling westbound on U.S. 54 in a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country when she rear-ended a 2004 Sterling trash truck driven by David Irwin, 55, Nevada. Guinn, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
William Crayne, 72, Jerico Springs, was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:45 a.m. Thursday, July 4, four miles west of Jerico Springs on Route B in Vernon County. The highway patrol reported Crayne ran off the left side of the eastbound roadway in a 1993 Ford Aerostar van, where he struck a driveway and overturned. Crayne, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Cox South Hospital, Springfield.
Kimberly Goldsberry, 16, Stockton, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, July 6, on Mo. 32 six miles east of Stockton. The highway patrol reported Goldsberry was a passenger in a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Sarah Conner, 40, Stockton, when the van struck a cow in the roadway. Goldsberry, who wore a seatbelt, was transported to Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
Ryan Lutes, 21, El Dorado Springs, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:47 p.m. Sunday, July 7, on U.S. 54 in Nevada. According to the highway patrol, Lutes, driving a 2008 Hyundi Elantra, crossed over the center line and struck a 2012 Volvo tractor driven by Dariusz Bielat, 45, Roselle, Illinois, in the side. Lutes, who did not wear a seatbelt, was life-flighted to Freeman Hospital, Joplin.
