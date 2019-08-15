University of Missouri Extension Council of Cedar County met Monday, Aug. 5, at the Cedar Gap Trail Pavilion at Stockton Lake Dam for its annual ice cream social. Members in attendance were Marlon Collins, Vicki Ford, Anna Haselhuhn, Randy Langsten, Michele Pate, Jim Phillips, Jordan Richner, Maranda Spangler, and 4-H Cedar County Council representative Logan Wells. County commissioner Bob Foster was also in attendance, as local elected officials along with both Stockton and El Dorado Springs Chamber members were invited to the ice cream social. Also in attendance were University of Missouri Extension staff members Tammy Ikerd, county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development; Janet Fox, nutrition program associate; Mikayla Fox, 4-H youth program associate; and Heather Burns, Cedar County Extension office manager.
Council members and Extension staff, along with family members, began the evening by enjoying homemade cookies, cobbler, fruit and ice cream. The meeting was called to order by chair Langsten, roll call was taken and minutes from the previous meeting were approved. The treasurer report was provided and approved by the council.
Updates on programming provided by Ikerd were the Parenting a Second Time Around, provided by regional human development specialist Kyleigh Sullivan, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Liston Center in El Dorado Springs; and the last Cedar County barn quilt workshop, Saturday. Aug. 17, also at the Liston Center.
In new business, the council reviewed a memo provided by the University of Missouri Extension regarding the expected increase in mileage for the fiscal year 2020, due to the staffing structure and the increase in programming for many counties.
To end the meeting, Mikalya Fox, Janet Fox and Ikerd discussed portions of the Cedar County MU Extension outreach report for July.
The next council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the El Dorado Springs High School agriculture classroom. For more information on the meeting or council, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by e-mail at cedarco@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.