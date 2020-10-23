The Cedar County University of Missouri Extension Center will host the next barn quilt workshops for painted barn quilts on Saturday, Nov. 7, in El Dorado Springs, and Saturday, Nov. 14, in Stockton. The El Dorado Springs event will be held at the El Dorado Springs High School Agriculture Building located at 921 S. Park St., and the Stockton event will be held at the Stockton Community Building located 209 North St. Both events will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The cost is $30 per person and registration deadline is one day prior to the event.
Participants should bring their desired size of signboard (MDO) or plywood, 1/2-inch-thick, no larger than 4’x4’ with two coats of primer, containers for extra paint, and if possible, an extension cord with hairdryer to assist in drying time. Your board should be cut precisely square. Depending on the complexity of the pattern and drying time, it can be difficult to complete the barn quilt in our allotted time, so it is important to bring small containers for paint if needed to complete your project. Instruction, pencils, brushes, paint and tape all will be provided.
Remember, barn quilts are not just for barns. Smaller barn quilts (such as a 2’x2’) may be placed on the outside of homes, garages or shop buildings, businesses or churches. Use a variety of similar patterns on 12”x12” boards — which can be found in most craft sections of a variety of stores — to create a unique primitive wall gallery in an interior wall in your home, business or building.
To register for either barn quilt workshop, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313, by email at mfox@missouri.edu or register online at www.extension.missouri.edu by searching “Barn Quilt Project" on the MU Extension Office’s website.
