Rising up to greet the day,
I pray Thee, Lord, to guide my way.
Help me walk with godly steps,
Trusting You to know what's best.
Lord, lift my thoughts and lift my eyes
To see Thy will that's ever wise.
Please guide my path — no harm to do,
But walk each step, dear Lord, with You.
