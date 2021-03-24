The Missouri 911 Service Board is putting nearly $2 million towards modernizing 911 systems across the state, bringing them in line with national standards. The awarded projects will go directly towards expanding 911 services for Missourians, including counties which have not experienced updates in 911 services or technology for the last two decades.
The new grants will bring five counties, including Cedar County, with only a basic level of 911 services to Phase II and text-to-911 services. Currently, all five counties do not have 911 answering equipment which means calls during emergencies go to seven-digit lines where call-takers do not receive any information on the caller. This then requires a citizen to provide their names and locations.
These grants will help bring Missouri’s 911 service in these counties up to standards seen around the country. According to the 911 Service Board, 99.2 percent of the nationwide population benefit from at least Phase II level service marked by the ability to locate a caller calling from a cell phone. Sixteen Missouri counties currently contribute to the remaining portion of the population who do not.
Once the project is completed, two four-county regions will be inter-connected and fully equipped with the technology needed to locate cell phone callers and accept text-messaging.
“This will be great,” Cedar County Sheriff James McCrary said. “We will actually be able to tell where somebody is at when they call 911 which we cannot do that a lot of times now … It will be about a year before it is up and running. We have to run some lines and fiber optics.”
The project also will bring Cedar County onto an Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet), providing a network connection between four counties and allowing for the seamless transition of 911 calls and information sharing among them. Connections allow for life-saving services like call-rollover in a situation where a citizen may otherwise be required to wait on hold until a call-taker is available. It also makes Cedar County compatible with future Next-Generation 911 Services and a connection to a statewide system if one is developed in the future.
“Many of Missouri’s rural counties have long been without the funding needed to keep up with emerging 911 technologies, leaving them with systems developed in the 1960s,” Sarah Newell, Director of Polk County 911 said. “We are grateful to the board members and staff who have been committed to improving 911 services for all Missourians, especially in counties that have been overlooked for so long.”
The Missouri 911 Service Board is expected to open its next grant and loan cycle in the Spring of 2021.
