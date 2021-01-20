Minesweeper

The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs excelled at home on Thursday, Jan. 14, in a successful sweep against the Diamond Wildcats.
Points from the dogs shot out at a rapid pace in the first quarter, with freshman Landon Murry putting 8 points on the board, followed by senior Clayton Collins’s 5, as well as a three-pointer from junior Nathen Adams and 2 from senior Preston Robison.
Meanwhile, the dog pound did not play around on defense, running at lightning speeds as the Wildcats struggled to find open shots and make successful passes; their first quarter saw only 7 points on the board, a fraction of the Bulldogs’ 21 on the house.
In the second quarter, Adams was on a roll from the outside line, knocking out 9 points from three-pointers that were nothing but net. Collins and Robison were also quick on their feet, knocking out 4 points each from swift jumpsuits, for an overall quarter of 22 points compared to the Wildcats’ 13.
After the half, starting from the locker room at a dominating score of 43-20, the Bulldogs seemed to take mercy as they set the pace slower offensively, while keeping their defense still running at a rapid-fire pace, allowing their foes put 16 on the board — the most of the night for them — while the Bulldogs matched that with 16, as well.
The final quarter saw the Bulldogs continue to keep their paws clamped down on the win, with points by Morgan, sophomore Kaden Burley and Murre to cap off the final score of 67-53.
The top scorers of the night from the dogpound were Murry with 15, Collins with 14 and Robison with 13.
