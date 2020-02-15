Middle school SOMs announced

January students of the month for Stockton Middle school have been announced as the new year is well underway.
January’s character word of the month was Joyful and students who exemplified this characteristic in their scholastic work and amongst their peers received the recognition.
Students of the month receive a $50 gift card sponsored by Lake Stockton Sertoma Club.
Pictured from left are eighth-grader Cassadie Hade, seventh-grader Aurra Smith, sixth-grader Charley Laub and fifth-grader Wesston Garver, as the four proudly pose with their newly-awarded honors.
