This written memorial is a celebration of the life of Mary Lee Gray who spent 16 years in Clinton.
She was born Feb. 6, 1925, at the old homestead in Stockton, to Raymond Fox and Maude Ballenger. Mary used to tell proud stories of time as a one-room schoolteacher, having to cross the stream in all types of weather and seasons. Her life was full of the many things she did. She was a farmer, a poet, storyteller, nurse, cattle herder, bookkeeper, shop clerk and a homemaker for her extended family.
Different roles she excelled at; the loving wife to Jack Gray, wonderful mother to Donna S. Yarnell (Gray) and husband James A. Yarnell of Clinton; irreplaceable role model and grandmother to Patrick A. Yarnell of Clinton, and Roberta L. Holmes (Yarnell) and husband Larry J. Holmes of Edgerton, Kansas; the greatest spoiler of and great granddaughter to Tamara L. Holmes of Edgerton, Kansas.
Mary is the last of her generation. All the countless cousins, nieces, and nephews have wonderful memories of time spent with their cousin Mary, aunt Mary, or great aunt Mary. We all love you by all of these names. You make our lives better by your being in them. You are a part of us now and forever. We will all meet again.
Circumstances permitting, a family get-together in the old tradition will be considered for Easter to celebrate the life of Mary Lee Gray. Please limit phone calls to the family. Direct all inquiries to marygray1943@yahoo.com.
