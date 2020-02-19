A man from Schell City is facing two felonies after a shooting incident occurred in El Dorado Springs last month.
According to online court records, Bradley E. Keith, 39, is charged with class B felony discharging/shooting firearm at or from motor vehicle and shooting at a person, motor vehicle or building/habitual structure as a prior offender; he is also charged with class U felony armed criminal action.
The probable cause statement said at around 11:40 p.m Friday, Jan. 10, officers responded to a report of shots fired near 510 East Gentry Street.
The responding officer spoke with the victim, who said Keith had shot at her from a vehicle in the street in front of the residence while she was on the front porch. The statement also said Keith and the victim had a history and past romantic involvement.
The victim stated she had initially been dropped off earlier at a gas station and was waiting for her ride at that location; while there, she saw Keith arrive in a vehicle she knew he had been driving. The victim then called a friend to pick her up, the statement said.
The statement said the victim’s friend drove her to the residence at around 510 East Gentry. When the victim exited the car, she believed she saw Keith’s vehicle down the street. The victim’s friend left, and then the victim noticed Keith’s vehicle traveling toward the house.
The victim “pounded on the front door, but her mom would not open the door,” the statement said.
As the vehicle passed by the residence, the victim recognized Keith driving. He then yelled out she was a “dope whore” and pulled out a gun, came to a stop in the street and fired one round toward her. After that, he peeled out and left the area, the statement said.
Keith, who also has pending charges in Vernon County, remains in custody, awaiting extradition to Missouri.
If convicted, he faces a prison term of no less than five years and no more than 15 years for the class B felony charge.
