In following a years-long tradition, the Stockton-based Lions Club chapter presented its annual collection donation to the city of Stockton.
Volunteers from the non-profit organization do much of the fundraising legwork for the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks show and contribute their annual collections to Stockton city administration annually.
Stockton mayor Roger Hamby was present to accept the check on behalf of the city and shared his appreciation for the ongoing patriotic gesture.
“We certainly appreciate this,” Hamby said. “We’ll get this added to our current [fireworks] fund and we look forward to doing this for the city.”
Additionally, volunteers from the Stockton Lions Club will once again be soliciting donations during the upcoming citywide July 4 fireworks show for the following year’s fireworks show during the Independence Day display provided by the city each year.
During the star-spangled festivities provided by the city, volunteers from the local Lions Club also will be selling funnel cakes, fried Oreos and beverages to raise contributable monies for the sight-challenged youths and vison causes in the state of Missouri and at the national level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.