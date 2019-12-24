According to a statement from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, a recent investigation has resulted in the arrest of Amy R. Totsch of Stockton. After reviewing evidence and probable cause statements, Totsch has been charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. A subsequent investigation earlier this month yielded approximately one-quarter ounce of methamphetamine, heroin and illegal drug paraphernalia which were seized by the CCSO deputies.
Involved in the investigation and arrest were sergeant Clay Jeffries, deputy Garrett Lukenbill, deputy Tabitha Johnson and chief deputy Jason Johnson. Sheriff James McCrary commends these deputies on a job well done as well as noted their commitment to serving and protecting the citizens of Cedar County. As with any arrest, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.