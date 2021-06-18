A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver. (Pro 25:11)
Words are powerful. Words are used to paint mental images, to move people to make changes in their life, to inform, etc …
I love words. I love using words for the reasons stated above.
I am one of those people who cringes when words are used incorrectly or without clear meaning.
I recall when Hillary Clinton was running for office, she would use the phrase “family values.”
What did she mean by that? It was never defined. It was typical political speech designed to sway those who are influenced by high-sounding, but vapid words.
In other words, until a definition is understood and agreed upon, everyone simply supplies their own meaning to whatever is said.
One such phrase has been around for a few decades and I know what is meant; but I still cannot get past the lack of clear speech when it is used.
That phrase is “homosexual lifestyle.”
What is a homosexual lifestyle? I know what is meant, but it takes away from the ordinary meaning of lifestyle.
If you are not able to follow my reasoning here, try saying “heterosexual lifestyle.”
What is a heterosexual lifestyle? Is that phrase as limiting as homosexual lifestyle?
Heterosexual lifestyle, using the format as presented, would not truly define my sexual preferences. Am I monogamous? Or, am I a womanizer? The term from my vantage point simply defines my taste in gender.
That is the same for “homosexual.” No other aspect of one’s lifestyle can be determined.
Since I maintain that words are important by their definition, let’s define “lifestyle.”
Lifestyle is the interests, opinions, behaviors and behavioral orientations of an individual, group or culture. Lifestyle is a combination of determining intangible or tangible factors.
Lifestyle covers much more of my life than who I allow into my bed.
The clothes I wear, the foods I prefer, the vehicles I drive, the way I keep my home and myself, how I spend my money, and many other factors go into determining what would be called my “lifestyle.”
I am fairly certain that this little rant will cause no one to change their speech patterns. But, maybe, just maybe, someone, somewhere might just begin to think about the importance of words for effective communication.
Just because sound has issued forth from between my lips is no proof that I have communicated well. I must use words that are understood by those with whom I wish to communicate.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
