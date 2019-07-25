Dear Editor,
Want to be a senior?
You just get into your Winnebago with your car in tow with a couple of kayaks on top. You get a winter home in warm country and you get through a trip to Denali and you plan on scuba diving and then ski diving and a trip on a cruise ship.
Excuse me. Dream on.
When you get old, ol’ Arthur Itis is a companion. You can’t hear because you’ve got no money for hearing aids. Your cancer pills cost $12,000 a month for three pills. Your Eliquis costs $430 a month and the diabetic insulin costs $365 a month.
The above are true stories told to me by seniors.
As a senior volunteer at Korth Center, I have talked to different seniors who are having trouble with Medicare. Some are lifesaving pills. The high cost has seniors breaking pills in half and doing without lifesaving Medicare. The seniors were telling the truth about their medical conditions and unable to get pills or Medicare.
Some seniors have no worries. They are fully covered. But some, no fault of their own, cannot afford the costly Medicare. Some are too proud to speak out, some are just overwhelmed and remain silent. What does it matter? It’s their life.
I do wonder, in America and the state of Missouri, if the medical state of seniors is a concern. I wonder if passing junk bills and unpopular bills is more important than caring for seniors. One legislator stated that “everyone likes seniors.” I say, prove it and come and talk to seniors and see firsthand the high cost of Medicare and see how seniors cope with everyday living conditions that seniors have to endure. Talk to the people in wheelchairs and pushing walkers and walking with canes and crutches. Please speak loudly because some can’t afford hearing aids, or even the batteries. Some need dental work, they need help.
Cute slogans and a firm “I’m for seniors,” just doesn’t cut it. Come on down in the trenches and see what the real senior world is like to some seniors. It’s not a Winnebago and being a snow bird and traveling. For some it’s a hard and tough row to hoe.
We as seniors can’t go and do it all over again. When you lose your health, it’s not easy. To some it’s a death sentence before their time.
I ask, why can’t legislation be passed that will help seniors get lifesaving pills and medical help they need? Visit senior centers and just talk to seniors and hear their needs, and go to Jefferson City and Washington, D.C. and pass bills and legislation that would be the hallmark of our nation. This could be a lifetime achievement that one could be proud of getting such a bill into law. Lots of seniors would welcome such a bill.
Ernie Rucker
Stockton
