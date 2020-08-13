In Kelley Beckner’s first year of coaching the El Dorado Springs High School football team for the 2019-20 season, the Bulldogs ended the season with a 4-6 record.
“We underachieved a little bit, but you can kind of chalk that up to a new system of offense and defense and a new coaching staff,” Beckner said, sitting in EDSHS’s sanitized library on Thursday, Aug. 6. “It was a good learning experience for myself, as well as getting to know the community, getting to know the kids better.”
Looking ahead to this year’s season, though, Beckner has high hopes for the boys and their potential achievements, putting into mind what the team has built with its new system in practice and play.
Beckner said the team last year was “runt-heavy,” but for the month of June this year, the team has thrown and caught more balls than they did in their previous five years of play, making the Bulldogs “definitely a 50/50 run-pass type team now,” he said.
“Really, from where we were last year to where we are now — [we are] completely leaps and bounds ahead,” Beckner said.
Preseason scrimmages have seemed to prove the Bulldog’s progress; Beckner said the Bulldogs were fortunate to do seven-on-seven competitions in Stockton and El Dorado Springs with Lockwood High School, Pleasant Hope High School and Miller High School.
Additionally, the Bulldogs recently visited Springfield to play in a tournament, facing a pool of opponents.
“Our pool was us, Nixa, Glendale, Kickapoo and Mount Vernon,” Beckner said. “We were the smallest school, and we went four-and-one in our pool.”
Beckner said the Bulldogs beat Parkview High School in the first round of their bracket during the Springfield tournament and lost to Buffalo High School on a “last-second finger-tip hail mary.”
“We were a finger-tip away from playing in the championship as the smallest school there,” Beckner said. “I was very happy with the boys there.”
Additionally, the Bulldogs had a two-week football camp at the end of July. The team was supposed to visit Branson, but then the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced a ban on multi-team camps, so instead, the Bulldogs ended their camp by playing paintball and eating pizza — a “good team-bonding time,” Beckner said, smiling.
Beckner said the team has had to adapt themselves, given the novel coronavirus, but this “is one of the great things about sports — it teaches you to face adversity, and whenever we closed our camp last week, I told them, ‘We’re going to face more adversity, and we’re going to take it one day at a time, and we’re going to do it together.’”
Looking forward to his hopes for this year’s season, Beckner said there are some losses from last year’s season which the team wants to avenge, including Buffalo High School, Skyline High School and Adrian High School.
“We really want to put ourselves in the opportunity to win the Cedar County Bowl, win our conference and then be playing for a district championship,” Beckner said. “We want to reach for the stars on our goals, but we also want to remind them of realistic goals — taking it one step at a time.”
Beckner said he has been fortunate to coach a lot of “very good players.”
“I’ve coached the leading tackler in MSHSAA history, I’ve coached a couple of kids that went on to Division 1, but [R-II student] Gaven Morgan is up there as probably one of the purest overall football players,” Beckner said. “He will play every position possible, and if he has a ball in his hand, we have a higher chance of scoring.”
R-II quarterback Clayton Collins has a strong frame at around a 6’2 height and weight of 170-180 pounds, “so he’s bulked up a little bit … I’m excited to see his hard work translate to the field,” Beckner said.
Beckner said this will be Collins’ second year as quarterback, and he “will be more comfortable and will be able to read things better, which will slow down on the game.”
“I’m really anxious for our linemen this year, because I feel like that can be our strongest point because we have depth and we have size,” Beckner said. “On the offensive line, we could be over 1,400 pounds total, and then on the defensive line, we could be around 1,100-1,200 pounds total between those four guys.”
In the towny side of things, Beckner said he appreciates the El Do community for its support of the football team, whether it be fundraisers or sporting Bulldogs gear.
“I’m very, very thankful for our administration and our community,” Beckner said. “They have been phenomenal throughout this whole thing.”
The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs and the Stockton Tigers face off for the Cedar Bowl at El Dorado Springs on Friday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.