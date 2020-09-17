The Stockton Lady Tigers came out on top at their home volleyball game against the Greenfield Wildcats on Thursday, Sept. 10, winning 3-1 during their senior night.
Before the game began, volleyball seniors Riley Stapp, Margen Mings, Savannah Williams and Taylor Householder were recognized.
The game’s first match saw Stockton win over Greenfield at 27-25. The second match proved a hair more daunting, with Greenfield winning 18-25. The Lady Tigers found their footing again, however, when they pulled up 25-20 over the Wildcats. The last match saw the Lady Tigers go full-swing in their offense, winning 25-14 for their third finalizing set.
The Lady Tigers have found much success during this season thus far. They took their first win at home against Ash Grove on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and another win two days later in Lamar. The Lady Tigers took a loss at Bolivar on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Lady Tigers are slated to play the Buffalo Lady Bison on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The score was unavailable by press time on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.