Once again, the Stockton Lady Tigers came out on top, showing a promising glimpse ahead into their playoff season after beating the Dadeville Bearcats on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and beating the Sherwood Lady Marksmen on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The final score for last Tuesday’s home game against the Bearcats — which also marked senior night for girls and boys basketball, as well as the cheerleading team — was a dominating 52-15 win, with the aid of R-I senior Cassidy Duncan sticking a tight defensive front against the Bearcats’ forward freshman, Libby Lakey, who drove down court in attempts to make successful plays.
Two days later, the Lady Tigers scored 7 points over the Marksmen’s 4; the second quarter saw the Marksmen bring in 6 points, while the Lady Tigers continued ahead at 8; rejuvenated after the half, Stockton brought in double the third quarter’s tally at 14 points over Sherwood’s 6; the final quarter saw a strong finish by Stockton with 18 points, and a fueled punch of 15 points by Sherwood for a final winning score on Stockton’s behalf of 47-31.
Tigers
The Stockton Tigers boy’s team also lent their hand at pulling a win over Dadeville on Tuesday’s home senior night Feb. 18, coming out with a 66-47 win over the Bearcats.
Two days later, during Stockton’s last regular season game of the year, the boys ended up falling to the Marksmen after a tight match-up throughout the game.
In the first quarter, Drew Wheeler scored a 2-pointer and 3-pointer, while Layne Clvin brought in 3 points and Jay Baxter brought in 2 points; in the third quarter, Tate Wheeler swooped to the net for two 2-pointers, while Cole Garretson put on 5 points and Drew Wheeler added 5, as well; in the third quarter, Drew Wheeler broke through the scene to score 10, while Layne Colvin scored 2, Braden Postlewait added 4 and Jay Baxter added 4, as well.
In the final quarter, 4 free-throws by Drew Wheeler and a point and free-throw by Hayden Mann ended the score at a close 51-54 outcome in favor of Sherwood.
