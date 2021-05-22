Announced on Wednesday, May 12, seven El Dorado Springs softball team members earned all-conference honors for efforts this season.
The first team includes; Dani Ogle – infield, Kylie Steward – outfield, and Macie Mays – utility. The second team has; Kylie Hutsell – pitcher, Wriley Taylor – catcher, Tenlie Steward – infield and Haylee Smith – outfield.
One day following the announcement of all-conference honors, the Lady Bulldogs were informed five team members had been selected to all-district honors. Recipients of first-team all-district include Macie Mays – pitcher, Wriley Taylor – catcher, Dani Ogle – infield and Keylie Steward – outfield.
Kylie Hutsell received second-team all-district for the pitcher position.
