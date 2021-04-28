In the dusty diamond, the El Dorado Springs Lady Bulldogs weathered a scare by Buffalo in the third inning which saw the Lady Bulldogs cough up three runs. However, the Lady Bulldogs still won 7-3 on Thursday, April 22, over the Lady Bison.
Bella Young, Darby Armstrong and Kelsey Williams each had RBI’s in the frame.
The Lady Bulldogs moved things forward in the first inning. The dogpound scored one run when junior Keylie Steward singled.
Following the first frame, the Lady Bulldogs grabbed three runs in the second inning from a walk by sophomore Macie Mays and a single by sophomore Wriley Taylor.
With areawide renowned athletic prowess, El Do’s pitcher Mays allowed three hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 13 Lady Bison and walking zero.
Jaden Righter coughed up the loss for Buffalo. She went six innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out three.
The Lady Bulldogs racked up eight hits. Steward and Taylor managed multiple hits for the dogpound, with both collecting two hits to lead their team.
The Lady Bulldogs stole five bases during the game as two players stole more than one. Steward led the way with two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.