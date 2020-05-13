With proper social distancing set in place, the Stockton board of aldermen met at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, discussing the possible reopening of the city’s community building, a street condemnation, extending COVID-19 relief and more.
First on the agenda, the city’s park board discussed reopening Stockton’s community building, with Stockton mayor Mary Norell asking the board about their thoughts over the possibility.
“I think we should allow people to go ahead and use it if they follow the rules that are currently in the air,” mayor pro tem Barbara Pate said near the beginning of the discussion, with alderman Mary Anne Manring suggesting the building’s cleaning should not be done on behalf of the city’s end.
Norell agreed, saying the city’s cleaning crew should not be cleaning at this point because the extent of the coronavirus is still unknown.
“I have a lot of concern with it,” Norell said. “My feeling is not to open this lobby, not to keep our doors open — everybody can go through the drive-in and work.”
Norell noted over the weekend, many out-of-town and out-of-state visitors visited Stockton, and with “more tourists coming into the area, it’s going to happen.”
“We have four employees that are out in the field,” Norell said. “And cleaning at this time, I don’t think it’s a good idea.”
During discussion, it was noted cleaning supplies were short in numbers due to the overwhelming national demand; additionally, the community building had been reserved by a party for Sunday, May 17, and had been reserved several months in advance for this date.
Norell noted the grant she is working on plans and continuing communications with a company in Nevada should there be az need to bring in face masks and cleaning supplies if new potential orders were implemented.
“We’re still in stage one, and until we are actually having the materials (to clean), there’s nothing we really can do to open it up,” Manring said, later adding she would be okay with the May 17 party using the building if they were responsible for cleaning and disinfecting the building.
Alderman Larry Koch asked if the party who had reserved the community building for May 17 would be interested in changing venues to the city’s park. Norell said the park would be fine to use, and it was decided during discussion some tables could be placed at the park’s western pavilion again.
With the risks of COVID-19 and tourism season weighed into mind, at the end of the topic, the board decided to keep the community building unavailable at this time. It also was noted the “Meet the Candidates” forum on Wednesday, May 20, would be at the venue outside “using social distancing,” Norell said.
COVID-19 Relief
Later in the meeting, the board discussed extending the COVID-19 relief policy, which was implemented Monday, April 13.
The measure was previously passed for relief to city water customers who experienced a job loss or reduction in hours dating back to March 1, approved for the March billing cycle.
During discussion, it was noted nobody used the relief measure, and the city only saw one shutoff.
“I think in good conscience, they don’t have the extra money (now) because there’s not another stimulus check,” Manring said. “Things have gone more back to normal, but I’m sure there are people who are still struggling. This just gives us a way to help.”
Manring made a move to extend the relief measure for April’s billing cycle. The board voted to pass the measure unanimously.
