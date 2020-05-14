Two juveniles received minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck four miles north of Stockton on Monday, May 4.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old unnamed juvenile of Stockton was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro with a 14-year-old passenger — also of Stockton — and Bianca D. McBridge, 17, of Jerico Springs at around 1:15 p.m. on Route J.
The wreck occurred when the driver crossed over the road’s center line and then travelled off the roadway, according to the report.
McBride and the 14-year-old passenger received minor injuries and were transported by a private vehicle to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, the report said.
None of the passengers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.
The Camaro received extensive damage and was towed via a private tow.
Trooper J.E. Henderson investigated the crash.
