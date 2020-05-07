Longtime journalist and former Buffalo Reflex editor Jim Hamilton shares his memories, experiences, and impressions in his latest book, Ozarks RFD: Selected Essays, 2010-2015, recently published by Cornerpost Press.
Signed copies of Ozarks RFD may be purchased by contacting the author by mail. Due to coronavirus restrictions, he will not be making personal visits or book signings for readers at this time. Buyers may get a signed copy by mailing $23 to cover postage and handling to Hamilton at P.O. Box 801, Buffalo, MO 65622. Buyers should clearly note to whom the book is to be endorsed.
When coronavirus commerce restrictions are lifted, Ozarks RFD also will be available at the offices of The Marshfield Mail, The Buffalo Reflex, Bolivar Herald-Free, The West Plains Quill, and other Phillips Media publications, as well as at the Lawrence County Record and Ash Grove Commonwealth.
Ozarks RFD also can be purchased online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.
Ozarks RFD represents the collaboration of Hamilton as the writer and another Dallas County product, Dr. Phillip Howerton, as editor and publisher. A native of Long Lane, Howerton is a professor of English at Missouri State University in West Plains and an accomplished editor of Ozarks literature.
For more than 40 years, Hamilton’s editorial columns have appeared in area newspapers and Ozarks RFD contains more than 100 of these essays. In this collection Hamilton reflects on several aspects of daily life in the Ozarks, such as weather happenings, childhood memories, local history, old dogs, community events, the challenges of farming, local heroes, hunting and fishing, and joy and grief.
Hamilton was brought up on a small dairy farm in southern Dallas County near Elkland, Missouri. Hamilton began his journalist’s journey as his FFA chapter reporter in 1964 and later was editor of the Southwest Missouri State College Standard 1970-71, served as a U.S. Air Force journalist and base newspaper editor and worked as a news editor at the Bolivar Herald-Free Press. In 1978 he began a 24-year stint as editor and publisher of the Buffalo Reflex. He subsequently served as managing editor of Springfield! Magazine, then returned to Neighbor Newspapers in 2004 and served as a regional writer/columnist until retiring in May 2015. He continues to freelance columns and features.
A collection of his columns, The River of Used To Be, was published in 1994.
Hamilton was inducted into the Missouri Southern State University Regional Media Hall of Fame and the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame in 2016.
Several writers and editors have praised Ozarks RFD. Steve Wiegenstein, author of the popular and critically acclaimed Daybreak novel series notes Hamilton’s “columns capture a moment, dig deep into a memory, and analyze an emotion. Each column is a finely crafted exploration of an experience or recollection.” Dave Berry, a former newspaper editor, publisher and a member of the Missouri Newspaper Hall of Fame said, “Jim Hamilton has long been a wordsmith whose weekly offerings have reconnected community newspaper readers with memories of their own early years.”
Cornerpost Press, based in West Plains, Missouri, is a professional, peer-reviewed book publisher specializing in literary work based in rural America.
More information about Ozarks RFD and Cornerpost Press is available on the press’s website.
