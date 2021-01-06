A man from Stockton was involved in a single-vehicle wreck around four miles west of Stockton in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 2.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Wayne K. Fairchild, 28, was westbound in a 2014 Ford Fusion on Mo. 32 with passenger Christina M. Cortez, 34, of Battlefield.
The wreck occurred at around 2:40 a.m. when Fairchild traveled off the right side of the roadway and then struck a fence, a utility pole and a tree, the report stated.
Fairchild and Cortez were transported to Citizen’s Memorial Hospital in Bolivar by ambulance, the report stated.
Fairchild suffered minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. Cortez suffered moderate injuries, and it was unknown if she was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. The Ford was totaled in the wreck.
Trooper W. Wood investigated the wreck.
