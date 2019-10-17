Kim Sandoval, 54, Humansville, was killed in a one-vehicle accident at 6:18 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, on Mo. 32 three miles west of Fair Play in Cedar County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sandoval, driving a 2016 Dodge Caravan without a seat belt, ran off the eastbound roadway, overcorrected and overturned. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Cedar County deputy coroner Frank Brumfield. Sandoval’s body was taken to Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
Elsewhere, three teenagers were hurt in a pickup accident at 4:22 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, on 1674 Road, two miles south of Stockton.
According to the Highway Patrol, Christopher Linker, 18, Arcola, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, lost control, traveled off the left side of the eastbound roadway and overturned. Linker and a passenger, Tori Kirby, 17, Jerico Springs, suffered minor injuries while another passenger, Kimberly Hunt, 17, Jerico Springs, suffered moderate injuries. All three were taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Linker and Kirby wore seat belts at the time of the crash; Hunt did not.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on Vernon County Road 1200 at Lefler Road, three miles northwest of Nevada.
According to the Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Angela Pooler, 21, El Dorado Springs, ran off the southbound roadway where it struck a utility pole and a fence. A passenger, Clinton Moore, 43, El Dorado Springs, had minor injuries and was transported to Nevada Regional Center. It is unknown whether Moore wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.
