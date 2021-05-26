A year ago to this day, even as allegations of abuse began to gain wide traction, Boyd and Stephanie Householder were still running the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School in Cedar County.
Boyd Householder told the Cedar County Republican in May of 2020 that the allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse made against him by former students were “all lies” and referred the CCR to Jay Kirksey, his lawyer at the time, who said the former students were uncredible.
Last week, though, circumstances changed when Boyd and Stephanie entered the Cedar County Courthouse in handcuffs and striped jumpsuits on Thursday, May 20, for their preliminary hearing over a total of 102 felonies charges between them, including sodomy, statutory rape and physical abuse.
During the six-hour hearing in Cedar County Associate Court with Barton County Associate Judge James Nichols presiding, several witnesses testified to Judge Nichols about the alleged abuse they experienced at Circle of Hope.
Witnesses spoke on either witnessing or experiencing students being physically restrained and starved as punishment at Circle of Hope.
As witnesses testified, Boyd and Stephanie Householder intermittently scoffed and laughed at witnesses. At one point, Boyd mouthed the words “lying [expletive]” to a retired Cedar County Sheriff’s Deputy as she provided testimony.
Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither told the CCR that it is not generally “unusual” for defendants to express their emotions while at the stand.
During another testimony at the Householders’ preliminary hearing, a State Technical Assistance Team investigator working with the Missouri Department of Social Services spoke Judge Nichols about an interview she held with a former student who alleged she was sexually abused by Boyd Householder on several occasions.
At the end of the nearly six-hour hearing, Judge Nichols bound the Householders over for trial on 100 counts against them. 99 of these counts are felonies.
The Householders are due for arraignment at 10 a.m. Monday, June 14, in Cedar County Circuit Court.
