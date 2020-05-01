As Missouri eyes reopening the economy and the general external ebb and flow of life again next week on Monday, May 3 — as well as Cedar County, which has not extended its stay at home order beyond May 3 as of press time Tuesday, April 28 — one major wound which still needs to be tended is the most vulnerable to a loss of daily functioning: local businesses.
As the novel coronavirus’ pandemic has swept through the world, closing or hindering the operations of local businesses in Cedar County, the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has continued to provide information and support to the community, even with a closed office.
Jackson Tough, executive director of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, told the Cedar County Republican he has a feeling the general economy of Missouri will reopen around May 3 from what he has heard in state press conferences, while also noting social distancing will probably continue to remain in effect, as well as a limited number of restricted visitors.
“I worry about that for some of our retail businesses, like some of our restaurants,” Tough said. “And hopefully, they will see some relief at the end of the county and the state lifting [the stay at home order.]”
Tough said concerns range in different markets, but many business owners in El Dorado Springs have been quite concerned with the aspect of restaurants being hit hard by the state’s stay at home order.
According to statistics pulled from morestaurants.org (Missouri Restaurants), the restaurant industry has suffered the most significant loss of sales and job losses in the nation since the COVID-19 crisis began. Over eight million restaurant employees have been furloughed or laid off, with the overall industry predicted to lose $80 billion in national sales by the end of April.
Additionally, 61% of surveyed operations say existing federal relief will not prevent more restaurant layoffs.
Tough said not only are El Dorado Springs restaurants being hit, but all retailers have had a lot of economic pain and injury from the crisis.
“I had people in the chamber office almost to the point of tears not knowing what to do, so we’ve really tried to be a resource for our members — really, for the entire business community, whether you’re a member or not,” Tough said. “It’s about community, so we’ve really focused on trying to be an asset to the community.”
One of the main functions of the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce is being a source of information gathering and research for members of the community, such as monitoring information from the Center for Disease Control, Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office and the Small Business Administration and the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
On the local level, the Chamber tries to keep up with the Cedar County Office of Emergency Management, the Cedar County Health Department and Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Tough said.
“We’ve been conveying a lot of information of really a variety of a lot of topical items, like the Federal Cares Economic Relief Plan,” Tough said. “That includes the Payment Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Programs.”
Tough noted many local small businesses applied to those programs for economic relief during the first round of those programs going into effect.
“They were out of money almost before they started,” Tough said, adding since the programs were passed again last week, more small businesses would get a chance to receive loans now
Another way the Chamber has been having a helping hand in the community is by focusing on local heroes, Tough said.
“The El Dorado Mexican Restaurant provided lunch for the hospital staff,” Tough said. “Some people are really stepping up. I know the Fraternal Order of Eagles donated funds to purchase some equipment for the hospital. You see a lot of good in people.”
The chamber has come up with an internet hashtag, “#ElDoAloneTogether,” which means although locals are alone and isolated during the stay at home order, they are still together and “still doing good things in our community, and we’ve got a lot to be proud of to be proud of with the way we support each other,” Tough said.
Even the Chamber’s organization has changed, he noted. The office has been closed to foot traffic for weeks to comply with social distancing, as well as posposting the chamber’s annual awards galant and canceling the annual citywide sale.
“We’re asking folks that instead of gathering for the national day of prayers we always do on the first Thursday of May, that they just simply pray for our community and the state and the country and our leaders, the medical community,” Tough said. “And I think that’s a good plan.”
Keeping up with all of the different organizations, while also keeping the Chamber’s members, business community and general El Do community informed on the latest COVID-19 changes has been an immense amount of work, Tough said.
“I’ve talked to our congresswoman Holtzer several times just this week about her support of the Paycheck Protection Program, and of course she’s been very supportive,” Tough said.
On a national scale, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce launched a Save Small Business Fund on April 20, providing $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.
“It actually ran out of money within minutes,” Tough said.
Tough said he had a Chamber member communicate with him, saying she had been on the phone “all day” trying to get the grant; by around 11:30 p.m, she finally received a message about the Save Small Business Fund running out of money to supply.
However, Tough said he believes there is “hope on the horizon.”
“People are really pulling together,” Tough said, encouraging locals to shop local as much and safely as possible when business doors begin opening up again.
