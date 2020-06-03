I attended a peaceful protest in Springfield over the weekend, marching on the streets of Glenstone and Battlefield to protest the murder of George Floyd.
Again, what was his name? George Floyd.
What did he do to warrant being murdered by a police officer? Nothing.
One moment sticking out in my mind from the protest was the point when I walked back to the mall parking lot and saw a truck full of young black boys. They seemed to have a mixture of happiness and pride etched in their faces, watching the protest from a short distance.
I saw not only their expression, but their color.
When it comes to racism in the United States, there is no room to be color blind or say, “All lives matter.” We must recognize when we see black Americans, we are looking at a group of people still coping with the scars of slavery, the fresh wounds of having next to no civil rights until just 50 years ago, the reverberations of systematic racism (such as the government planting drugs and weapons in black neighborhoods, to name just one example), police brutality, racial profiling and so much more.
And it is extremely horrific for systematic racism to continue permeating through American culture and society. Yet here we are. Another victim almost fell through the cracks, if not for activists sharing news of this tragedy.
While I am glad the Springfield protests were relatively peaceful in nature and did not resemble the rioting and looting happening in dozens of other cities across the country, I do not believe it is my place as a white person to condemn those acts of protests taking place across the country as wrong.
In fact, I believe that in my privileged position, I should try to consider how the despair of systematic racism, disempowerment and injustice has led our country to this point.
Think about this. People cry over the destruction of property and want protestors to be placid and peaceful — yet Martin Luther King Jr. and Colin Kaepernick were peaceful protestors, and racists still were not happy with their protest. What other alternatives do people of color have when they face injustice?
Let us also not forget most of the riots and looting were started by white people and out-of-state protestors in the first place — just as an interesting fact to consider before associating Black Lives Matter with everything you see on the news.
Additionally, an opinion column by Arwa Mahdawi aptly pointed out America has no problem with riots or looting as long as it’s the “right” people doing it.
After all, American taxpayers, Mahdawi said, have paid an average of $8,000 each and over $2 trillion in total for the Iraq war alone, which raises the question: if violence is never the answer, then why does America spend so much money on it?
It took the throws of fire and broken glass for Derek Chauvin, a murderer caught on video, to just be put into protective custody. Yet the protestors who aptly feel unjustified against this situation are labeled as “thugs.” Who is the real violent criminal here — the police officer who murdered a non-resisting man, or people demonstrating their constitutional rights, with some taking this to extreme measure?
I strongly believe if a white person had been under the grasp of Derek Chauvin and pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” he would have been let go.
Maybe this white person would have been given the same treatment as Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine black people attending church: Roof was given a Burger King meal after being arrested.
I can not speak on behalf of people of color, but maybe the protests we are seeing on the news are more than “thuggery” or “violence.” I wonder if it is appropriate to see these recent events as acts of reaction and resistance — rather than a reaction of senselessness and violence — to the deep trauma of systematic racism we will never understand as white people.
Maybe now, people of color and their supporters are breaking free from systematic asphyxiation and showing we, as citizens, will not stand for police brutality and racial profiling anymore.
And then, racists will be the ones who cannot breathe.
Skopec is a reporter with the Cedar County Republican and occasionally contributes opinion pieces. Email her at kathryns@cedarrepublican.com
Log In
