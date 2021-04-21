On top of new business, Monday’s Stockton board of aldermen meeting was one for the books when reelected Stockton alderman Barbara Pate swore in and outgoing Stockton alderman Mark Frieze passed the reins of his seat to newly elected Charles Humberd.
Humberd told the board about himself, saying he is originally from central Illinois and moved to the area around three years ago.
With aldermen Mary Anne Manring and Brent Wallen present, as well as Stockton mayor Roger Hamby, the board then moved into new business.
Speaking to board visotors, the board heard from one visitor who hashed out details at length. From his presentation, it appears a new medical marijuana company is likely coming to Stockton.
The conversation got rolling when John Price, attorney for Mo Manufactured Products, LLC, spoke to the board about details over Mo Manufactured, which creates medical marijuana-infused products.
The company does not grow marijuana, but purchases marijuana from licensed cultivators for the marijuana oil that is infused into medical, edible products.
Price said that Mo Manufactured’s products include marijuana-infused gummy bears, drinks, chocolates, vape cartridges and pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes.
“Those will be the kind of products we will be making,” Price said. “We will not be selling any products at retail to anybody in Stockton … Our customers will be the licensed dispensaries that can actually sell the products to people with [medical] cards.”
Mo Manufactured is licensed by the state, and employees must go through background checks by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Price said.
The company intends to hire “locally,” and at full capacity, the company will employee around 30 employees, Price noted.
Additionally, a location has already been set in place.
After the company’s license was approved by the state in September of 2020, Mo Manufactured company founders discovered that Paul’s Diesel Repair shop building by Stockton’s square, near Mo. 32, would “work beautifully for this,” Price said.
“We have filed a location change request to the Department of Health and Senior Services to relocate our license from Kansas City to Stockton,” Price said. “We can’t do anything to the building or start getting it ready until they approve that.”
While unsure of when the license will be approved, the company expects the change to be greenlit. The company already has a five-year lease with the building. Improvements on insulation and more will be done on the building, Price said.
“Essentially, what this operation’s going to look like is a commercial food kitchen facility,” Price said.
Approximately $1 million dollars of equipment will be put into the building, Price said.
The company will want to be “under the radar” and avoid any signage that includes marijuana leaf symbols or green crosses, Price said.
“Nothing is going to tell people that we’re in there,” Price said.
Overall, Mo Manufactured hopes to be in operation by September this year.
Members of the public will not be permitted to enter Mo Manufactured’s premises unless by invitation, Price said, and security will be heavy with a security guard and over 20 security cameras.
After discussing safety precautions regarding building and fire security, the board unanimously approved to sign a letter supporting Mo Manufactured and a zoning letter per city attorney Peter Lee’s approval.
SCHEDULED BUSINESS
The board unanimously approved the American Legion’s request for use of community building with fees waived Tuesday-Thursday, May 11-13, for a veterans fishing tournament.
Later, the board unanimously approved mayor’s incumbent appointments of Kenney Daniels for fire chief, Pate for mayor pro-tem and Lee for city attorney.
Additionally, the board discussed an ordinance to officially dedicate Black Walnut Street to the city of Stockton.
“Is Black Walnut Street not in Stockton?” Wallen asked after the bill was brought into discussion.
“It is in Stockton,” Lee said. “When we made the change from ‘Walnut Street’ to ‘Black Walnut Street’, we never formally said that it was for public use, believe it or not.”
Thus, the board unanimously approved the motion, with a bit of chuckling in tow.
At the end of scheduled business, the board reviewed and unanimously approved the city’s 2021 Fourth of July fireworks show proposal.
There were two proposals for the fireworks show: one show cost a little over $7,526, and the second was a bit under $6,948 but ran at a minute and a half shorter.
The board opted for the second option and approved the motion unanimously.
Later, at the end of the meeting, Frieze thanked the board for the work done and wished well for Humberg.
“I’m going to miss it — somewhat,” Frieze said, with a humorous note in his pause.
The board thanked Frieze, as well.
Aldermen meetings remain open to the public and interested members of the community are welcome to attend.
