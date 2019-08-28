In an educational partnership with Missouri State University, Hammons Products Company played host to a group of international students on Friday, Aug. 23.
Students from southern and eastern China visited the Stockton facility during the last week of a month-long college program focusing on sustainable agriculture and natural resources.
Hammons Products president Brian Hammons greeted the group and gave a presentation regarding the company’s generational history, different facets of the company’s operational structure and the many uses the company has found for numerous varieties of black walnut products.
Though not in full operation as the beginning of the annual harvest for wild black walnuts still is a few weeks away, the group of international students was treated to a tour of some of Hammons Products’ processing and packaging facilities.
As an expanded part of the presentation, students also toured the company’s retail location, Hammons Emporium, located on the northeast corner of the Stockton square.
“Missouri State [University] is definitely recognized as a partner for a lot of educational efforts in China.” Brian Hammons said. “We’re thankful to play a role in that effort and we’re pleased our Ozarks are part of what these students get to see during their time here.”
Hammons also commented on the significance of international students seeing how an agricultural business operates in America and said he hoped students gleaned some appreciation and understanding for the Stockton company’s ever-expanding uses for all things black walnut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.