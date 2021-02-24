As a longtime resident of Stockton, Katie Greer is no stranger to Cedar County and the surrounding areas, which is why her new role as a realtor at Shannon and Associates Real Estate and Auctions, LLC, in Stockton is the perfect fit.
Greer, a 2006 Stockton High School graduate who has a degree in Business and Marketing, told the CCR she has a passion for service. Her passion for service and wanting to be closer to home were the main factors that led her to choosing her new position at Shannon and Associates, she said.
“I’m just eager to help people and get them into homes and land for them to build,” Greer said. “That’s a dream for people — building a house or buying a home for their family.”
Assisting clients with their buying and selling needs will help people in the community find the perfect place to “make memories,” Greer said.
Greer said she sees herself in her new position for the long-run. Her major goal as she kicks off her position, simply put, is to start getting houses sold.
Speaking on a more personal note, in her free time, Greer said she enjoys spending time on the farm or camping on the lake with her daughters, Kaylee and Madalynn, her partner Ryan and his two sons, Talan and Trace, as well as her friends and family.
Interested parties and area residents seeking information or wishing to inquire about real estate with Greer are encouraged to contact Greer via her office phone at 276-0172, email at katie@shannon-associates.com or visit Shannon and Associates’ Stockton office from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 1202 S. Ward St., Suite B., located next to the Verizon store or by visiting shannon-associates.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.