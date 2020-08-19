MDC visits Cedar County in support of lake cleanup efforts
Always on the move and staying locally focused, Woody Kahl, owner of Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, recenty launched an area-wide volunteer cleanup effort utilizing the support of all who frequent Stockton Lake.
In its infancy, the effort recently gleaned attention from both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Stockton Lake Project Office and the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Based out of Jefferson City, MDC staffer April Sevy made an appearance at Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, last week to encourage the effort as it begins in its innagural summer.
In her regional role, Sevy coordinates with local stream team administrators, area organizers for MDC’s Stash Your Trash program outreach and shared the department’s enthusiasm for local efforts such as the one Kahl recently started.
“Our local businesses can do a lot to raise the visibility of littering issues and help protect our waterways,” Sevy said. “Efforts like this matter so much to local waste control and water quality. It’s a preservation effort the department [of conservation] is always happy to support.”
Adding his own input, the local business owner and effort sponsor said his reasons for starting the fun and useful venture engaging the community.
“I just think it’ll be great for the lake,” Kahl said. “We’ve given out 50 shirts already, I have 50 more coming, and both the Stream Team coordindator and the local [U.S. Army] Corps of Engineers have given us bags to hand out for people collecting trash. It’s a way people can play a part in keeping their own lake clean and one more reason to get out side and enjoy the outdoors.”
Kahl shared his appreciation for the cooperation from the regional entities, noting both organizations had made refuse bags available for Kahl and his staff to proved to any and all volunteers looking to make us eof their outdoor time by aiding the ongoing lake beutifucation efforts.
Area residents, lake-goers and trail-walkers alike are encouraged to visit Woody’s Fast Stop at the corner of Mo. 32 and Route J in Stockton for trash bags, participatory t-shirts while supplies last and are encouraged to return collected refuse to the local conveinience store’s outdoor waste recepticle or one of dozens of trash cans along the many trails, adjacent boat ramps and/or campsite areas dotting much of the USACE recreational areas throughout Stockton Lake.
Looking to take a selfie or give the effort a shout out? Use the hashtag #greatforthelake when out and about performing the beneficial community service
