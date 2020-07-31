One of the best ways a livestock producer can improve available grass for cattle in pastures is to attend a Management Intensive Grazing school.
Thousands of producers have attended these schools over the years and most attendees will say it changed the way they think about grazing cattle.
Another opportunity to attend will be coming to Lamar when the MIG school will occur September 21-23 at the Southwest Center research farm.
“This three-day school will focus on forage options, fencing and watering systems, pasture fertility, cattle nutrition, grazing management and economics of the MIG system,” University of Missouri field specialist in agronomy Jill Scheidt said.
The school lasts 9-3:30 p.m. each day and involves hands-on exercises and on-farm tours of operations using the practice. There are seven presenters who will be addressing every aspect of grazing systems. A daily lunch is provided in the registration fee.
There is a $125 per person fee (discounts for multiples from the same operation) to attend and participants must preregister by Monday, Sep. 14, to reserve their space for the school. In addition to meals, the fee includes printed materials.
Grazing schools are limited in the state this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. It is important that attendees preregister early since there is a limited number of participants for the class. The planners are working to provide as much social distancing as possible during this three-day school.
For more information and to preregister, call the University of Missouri Extension off of Barton County at (417) 682-3579.
Preregistration will only be complete when payment is made. Grazing schools are a joint effort between MU, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
