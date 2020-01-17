The Cedar County Republican Party Central Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Room 5 of the Cedar County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is for the preparation of the upcoming 2020 election cycle. The public is welcome to attend.
Our country has made an incredible turn of direction with economic advances, removal of overreaching regulations, border security and control and the list goes on — even with the headwind of lies and false narratives. Be a part of the ongoing effort of making and keeping America great. It all begins right here at home.
The Cedar County Republican Party Central Committee currently has seats open in the following townships: Box, one woman; Cedar, one man, one woman; Madison, one man, one woman; Washington, one man. If you are a registered voter having lived in your township for one year or more and want to participate in supporting Republican candidates, please come join us in this effort.
For questions, call Marlon Collins at 276-7766.
