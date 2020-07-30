Republican candidates from as number of Missouri’s districts seeking numerous positions in the coming August and November elections met with voting constituents the evening of Thursday, July 23, at Smith’s Restaurant in Collins.
With a meal sponsored by the longstanding business, GOP candidates Neal Gist, Nick Allison, Jim Kaberloh, Bob Foster, Ted Anderson, Charlotte Haden, Nora Powell, Randy Smith, and representatives from governor Mike Parson and U.S. Congresswoman Vicki Harzler also made presentations.
Representative Mike Stephens was unable to attend due to a prior engagement in Springfield and Cedar County northern district commissioner Don Boultinghouse was not present for personal reasons.
Topics of discussion ranged from the Second Amendment, abortion laws, local road conditions, healthcare changes, budgets and education issues, rural broadband access and more.
Longtime GOP supporter Brian Hammons called the event “spirited and well-attended” and noted the amount of productive dialogues among those presenting platforms and engaging with voters.
Cheryl Thornton, Stockton, helped promote the event in Cedar County and said more events and a voter registration drive focusing on the area’s younger voters are likely to be scheduled in the coming months leading up to the elections in November as well.
Watch the Cedar County Republican for more information as it becomes available.
Editor’s note: Pat Moomaw, Brian Hammons and Cheryl and Kenneth Thornton all contributed information to this assembled piece.
