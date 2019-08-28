According to Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither, El Dorado Springs native Michael O. Gilbert will now spend close to 10 years in prison.
In an order signed by Cedar County circuit court judge David Munton Tuesday, Aug. 20, Gilbert’s conditional release was terminated and he was remanded into custody.
Gilbert is sentenced two consecutive five-year terms regarding felony charges, including a weapons violation and receiving stolen property.
Based his most recent probation violation, Gilbert will be required to serve a minimum of 80% of each sentence in accordance with the terms of his previously suspended sentencing agreement.
Gilbert is currently in custody awaiting transportation to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Additional information regarding Gilbert’s sentencing may be obtained by contacting the Cedar County circuit clerk’s office or online by visiting https://www.courts.mo.gov.
